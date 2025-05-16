Kamala Harris would beat Donald Trump if the elections stood again: survey





Kamala Harris could beat Donald Trump during the popular vote if the 2024 presidential election took place today, suggests a new poll.

The survey released in Numbers / Verasight, conducted from May 1 to 6, revealed that 47% of respondents who would vote in a hypothetical democrat supported by Harris, against 42% for Républicain.

Including those who would not vote, Harris' share of the vote fell 40% against 36% of Trump.

The survey was carried out in 1,000 adults and had a margin of error of 3.2%.

Trump beat Harris of 2 points during the popular vote in the November 2024 election, with 50% at his 48%. He won the electoral vote, which decides the winner, by a resounding from 312 to 226.

Several polls before the elections had equality or Harris at the top of the popular vote.

Form US Vice President Kamala Harris Delivers A Keynote Address at The Palace Hotel On April 30, 2025 in San Francisco, California, and Us President Donald Trump Gestures as He walks to Board Air Force

In the hypothetical revenge match, Harrisheld a significant advantage among those who say they did not vote in 2024.

Among these, 36% of respondents supported Harris and 22% voted for Trump. Forty-three percent of the non-vulnerable notes said that they would still not vote in 2024.

Limiting to those who voted, Trump's support is lower than the real result of 2024 to equality of 43-43.

Why it matters

Despite his loss in the 2024 presidential race, Harris is considered a pretender superior to the 2028 elections, who will probably see a crowded area of ​​Democrats in the running of the party. Harris did not say for sure that she planned to run, and she should also consider a race for the Governor of California in 2026.

Supporters of a Harris 2028 race say that she has led a good campaign despite difficult winds in 2024. They argue that she has considerably reduced the gap compared to former president Joe Biden, who faced a burst of bad polls after a televised debate against Trump who warned his withdrawal from the race.

Others, however, argue that it is time for the party to embrace new leaders and that its support for moderate republicans, such as the former representative Liz Cheney, cost the party among the main voter groups.

What to know

Trump's approval notes fell after introducing his “Liberation Day” prices on April 2, reducing most of the pollsters. This decision triggered disorder on the equity and bond markets, the Dow Jones Industrial Average recording its highest decline since June 2020 before rebounding a few days later.

Since then, several surveys have shown that voters do not trust Trump on the economy. This includes the Force in Numbers / Verasight survey which shows that Trump's net approval on the economy is -17 points, with 38 approval and 58 disapproaches.

Trump does not make it even worse on the issue of prices and inflation, with his net approval at -32 points, with 31% approval and 63% disapproving.

Meanwhile, the survey shows that a majority of Americans (53%) think that the national economy has worsened in the past year, while only 25% think it has improved. Opinions on personal finances are slightly more stable, with 42% saying that their situation is unchanged, 36% indicating that it has worsened and that 19% feel better. Regarding President Trump's economic policies, 56% say they have aggravated the economy, against 22% who say they have helped. 15% additional see no impact and 7% are not safe.

But Trump is not only underwater on the economy. The Numbers / Verasight survey shows that it is underwater on all questions, except Border, reflecting the last Fox News survey that showed the same result.

This means that Trump's approval rating is also just underwater on the issue of immigration, previously its strongest problem, with 49% disapproving and 47% approval.

This comes in the midst of an increased legal examination and a criticism of Trump's expulsion policies, including the controversial abolition of migrants to a notorious prison in Salvador. A very publicized case implies Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was expelled from Maryland in what the MJ called an “administrative error”. The Trump administration called Garcia as a member of MS-13, has now appointed a terrorist group, but his family and his lawyers deny any link.

And the Numbers / Verasight survey suggests that Garcia's case could stimulate the negative feeling of Trump management of the economy.

In a survey where half of the participants were informed of the erroneous expulsion of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, support for the expulsion of all undocumented immigrants fell to 39%, with 43% opposite. When they are specifically questioned on the expulsion of persons with court protections like Garcia, almost half (49%) opposed it, while 29% supported it and 22% were not sure. In a related question, 45 percent of respondents said that the United States should wrongly help that immigrants were expelled, against 35% who favored them abroad.

Such dissatisfaction with Trump's presidency could play in Harris' hands, which continues to be a vocal critic of the president, if she decides to show up again for the White House in 2028.

Harris did not say if she was running, but the polls suggest that she is the front runner.

The Survey Aggregation site Race to the Wh is currently showing that Harris, who lost against Trump in 2024, leading the pack with an average survey of 27.2%. It is followed by representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in second place at 15.9%, the former transport secretary Pete Buttigieg in third row at 12.8%, Senator Cory Booker is fourth at 8.6%and the governor of California Gavin Newsom is fifth at 7.1%.

The former vice-president Kamala Harris delivers the opening speech to the 20th anniversary gala emerged in San Francisco, Wednesday April 30, 2025.

However, some polls tell a different story. A Data for Progress in April survey revealed that even if Harris is still favored among probable democratic primary voters, an increasing number is leaning towards other candidates such as Buttigieg, Ocasio-Cortez or Booker.

Among these, 18% said they would vote for Harris in primary school. Fourteen percent said they would support Buttigieg and 12% would vote for each Ocasio-Cortez and Booker.

Eight percent of the respondents said they were planning to vote for Newsom, while Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro obtained 5% support for respondents.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, each received the support of four percent of respondents.

It was the weakest Harris weakest among the other 2028 primary polls.

A step survey of 449 voters registered from April 10 to April 11, 2025 showed him support of 28%. A Yougov survey of 650 voters registered from March 30 to April 1, 2025 showed it with 25%. An Surveyusa survey from 835 probable voters from February 13 to 16, 2025 showed it with support of 37%.

What people say

Senator John Hickenlooper, the Colorado Democrat, told the hill: “I think she will add value to” national conversation. “What will happen in the next six to 18 months will be many democrats with many different opinions on our priorities. What are the values ​​that we must put first?”

“I think she will have a precious perspective on this subject,” he said.

Senator Martin Heinrich, the Democrat of New Mexico, told the same newspaper: “I am a big fan of Kamala Harris, I liked to serve with her. I think that in the time we have, which is very different from what we are dealing with at the last time, that it will be an open process.”

What happens next

The next real presidential elections are scheduled for November 7, 2028.

