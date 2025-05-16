



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that a new geopolitical order emerged with Trkiye in its center, because the change in global dynamics and regional power sales are redesigned. Our world is changing, the old order collapses, a whole new equation is established in our geography with Trkiye at its center, Erdogan told the AK Party Organization Academy Leadership School in Ankara on Thursday. Erdogan also noted that he had welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his delegation in the Ankara presidential complex, where they discussed efforts to end the war in Ukraine. We discussed efforts to end the Russian-Ukraine War with just peace, he said. Earlier, Zelenskyy arrived in the capital of Trkiye Ankara for a meeting with Erdogan before the peaceful discussions in Russia-Ukraine expected. The bilateral meeting and the interdepartmentalation lunch, held behind closed doors in the presidential complex, lasted 2 hours and 45 minutes. The meeting at camera was also followed by the Turkish Minister of National Defense Yasar Guller, the national intelligence organization, chief Ibrahim Kalin, and Akif Cagatay Kilic, presidential advisor of foreign policy and security. Dissolution of PKK Speaking on the recent announcement of the PKKS to dissolve and go to bed with arms, Erdogan described it as not towards the end of the decades of violence. We welcome him as a step towards the end indefinitely of a scourge of 40 years and to ensure lasting peace in our region, he said. The Turkish president said that the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) would closely monitor the process of disarmament of the groups and stressed a calm approach to those who fully abandon terrorism and violence. Erdogan also stressed that the Ankaras Stance on Border Security company, saying that Trkiye has never tolerated terrorist groups at our borders with Iraq or Syria, and will never do it. Declaring a change in regional dynamics, he added: the era of the use of terrorism in our region is over and the era to rely on foreign players is finished. During his 40-year-old terrorist campaign against Trkiye, the PKK listed as a terrorist organization by Trkiye, the United States and the EU were responsible for the death of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, infants and the elderly. The YPG is the PKKS Syrian branch.

