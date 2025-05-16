The former FBI boss investigated for a shell photo considered a threat to Trump





Former FBI director James Comey is the subject of an investigation by the secret services after sharing, then suppressed a social media position, which, according to the Republicans, was an incitement to violence against President Donald Trump.

Comey posted on Instagram a photo of shells which spent the figures “8647”, which he subtitled: “Cool training of Shell on my beach walk.”

Number 86 is a slang term whose definitions include “reject” or “get rid”, according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, which also notes that it was more recently used as a term meaning “killing”.

Trump is the 47th American president. Internal security secretary Kristi Noem alleged that the message was a call to the assassination of Trump, but Comey said that he was opposing violence.

In an X article, the spokesperson for secret service Anthony Guglielmi said: “We are vigorously studying everything that can be considered a potential threat against our protectors.

“We are aware of the publications on the social networks of the former director of the FBI and we take rhetoric very seriously like this.

Comey deleted the Instagram post, saying in a follow -up that he “had supposed [the sea shells] were a political message “.

“I did not know that some people associate these figures with violence,” he added. “It never came to my mind, but I oppose violence of all kinds, so I took the post.”

Trump survived two assassination attempts last year.

FBI's current director Kash Patel replied on social networks, saying that the office was “aware of the recent social media post of the former FBI director James Comey, led President Trump”.

“We are in communication with the secret services and the Curran director. The main jurisdiction is with SS [Secret Service] On these questions and we, the FBI, will provide all the necessary support. “”

Internal security secretary Kristi Noem said on X: “Former Director of FBI disgrace, James Comey, just called to the assassination of Trump”.

She said that her department and the secret services would investigate the issue.

The deputy chief of staff of the White House, Dan Scavino, posted on X, accusing Comey of “a plea to bad actors / terrorists to murder the potus” while traveling internationally “, referring to the current visit of Trump in the Middle East.

The president's eldest son Donald Trump Jr also replied on X, commenting: “James Comey Causally [sic] Call for my father to be murdered. “”

Comey was director of the FBI between 2013-17.

He had a tumultuous mandate which included the supervision of the highly publicized investigation into the email of the Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton a few weeks before the 2016 elections that she ended up losing against Trump.

He was dismissed by Trump in the midst of an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c70nqk9rlxpo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos