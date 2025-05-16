Mitsotakis, Erdogan meets in early July





Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan should hold a bilateral meeting in Ankara in early July as part of the next Cooperation Council in Greece-Turkey (HLCC), diplomatic sources said. The date on which the HLCC, which will be organized in the Turkish capital, should follow the NATO summit of June 24 and 25 in The Hague, where a brief interaction between the two leaders is not excluded. Greek Minister for Foreign Affairs George Gérapetrite and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan have discussed the chronology of the next bilateral meetings on the sidelines of an informal NATO rally in Antalya. Officials have confirmed that the announcements will soon follow concerning a new cycle of political dialogue, the positive agenda and the HLCC. The bases will be laid down by talks between the subministers of foreign affairs Alexandra Papadopoulou and Mehmet Kemal Bozay, who will tackle complex bilateral problems and will establish the agenda. Military confidence strengthening meetings are also continuing, including a recent between the Greek defense chief Dimitrios Choupis and the Turkish counterpart Mettin Gurak. Meanwhile, Greece plans to finalize a bill establishing two marine parks within 20 days one in the Aegean Sea and one in the Ionian despite the planned objections of Ankara. The initiative is planned for the presentation before the conference from June 9 to 13, our conference on the ocean in Nice, in France. Athens does not expect Turkish objections to delay the announcements of the Marine Park. Turkish concerns are recognized, but Greek officials emphasize the national and environmental priorities of the initiative. Efforts also continue on the great interconnection in the spanned sea, an electrical link between Greece and Cyprus. Although no significant progress has been reported, the Greek government seems determined to make despite potential Turkish opposition. Although no substantial breakthrough is expected on long -standing disputes, Greek officials consider the sustained dialogue preferable to the past periods of increased tension. Turkish officials, for their part, appear to be focused on broader international priorities, such as Ukraine, Syria and the Middle East, relegating Greek-Turkish differences to the lower diplomatic emergency. Greece considers current diplomatic frost as preferable to climbing, while Ankara is positioning itself for a more important international role, dealing with Greek-turc and secondary problems.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ekathimerini.com/politics/foreign-policy/1269836/mitsotakis-erdogan-to-meet-by-early-july/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos