



After an agreement between the United States and China to cool their commercial dispute, in which Beijing is considered to be the greatest winner, President Xi Jinping has demystified the concept of winners and losers in commercial wars. In the end, everyone is a loser. There were no winners in Tariff Wars, he told the leaders of Latin America and the Caribbean this week, in a veiled reference in the United States, which intensified the trade war involving the two countries with a global tariff blitz. Now that the two parties have dropped or reduced the prices most of the tit-tray for 90 days to open the way for negotiations, the defense of multilateral commercial cooperation against the false promise of unilateral protectionist tariffs began. XI was at the forefront, including at a summit with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva with the largest development economies of the north and southern hemispheres and in a speech to Latin American and Caribbean officials at a ministerial meeting of the China-Celac forum. In his first public remarks since commercial talks with Washington, he said that intimidation or hegemonism only lead to self-Isolation. China has adopted multiform diplomacy to defend multilateralism and international cooperation. He is illustrated not only by this week's meetings in Beijing, but also by previous visits to the member countries of Anase, Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia, then in Moscow where he met the leaders of Cuba and Venezuela as well as Russian officials. The basic message was consistent. XI told the leaders of Latin America and the Caribbean: the world undergoes a century of rapid change, with multiple risks consisting of each other. It is only through solidarity and cooperation that countries can maintain world peace and stability. China was willing to work with countries in the face of the increase in geopolitical tensions and the currents of unity and protectionism, he said. Brazils Lula told a joint press conference with Xi that the two countries were determined to speak as unilateralism and protectionism. China is trying to strengthen support by promoting a global order in which countries join hegemony and isolation, while maintaining respect for the United Nations Charter and for the main international organizations such as the World Trade Organization, which has not been able to hear calls for business litigation for years because the United States blocks the appointment of new judges.

