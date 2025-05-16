China makes openings to the allies in the American courtyard





Chinese President Xi Jinping has made openings in the countries of Latin and Caribbean America this week in order to make breakthroughs in the region. Nowsweek contacted the US State Department by email to comment. Why it matters Launched under XI, the Chinese-Lac community is the Beijing vehicle for the expansion of trade, infrastructure and political ties with Latin America and the Caribbean, extending the scope of China in a region long considered as part of the United States of influence. Wednesday, during the 10th anniversary of the official launch of the frame, XI struck a contrast between the accent put by China on “win-win” cooperation and what he described as us The combative approach to the administration of President Donald Trump. What to know “The countries of China and the lake are important members of the world South. Independence and autonomy are our glorious tradition,” Xi said in a speech in Beijing. XI also underlined the main achievements of the initiative, including major projects linked to its belt and road infrastructure plan of billions of dollars. The chief of them is the new Megaport in Chancay, in Peru, a joint development between the state -based state -based shipping ports and the compañía minera volcano. XI participated virtually in the inauguration of the port in November. The project has shown concern in Washington because of its location near sea routes and its ability to adapt not only to commercial shipment, but also to potentially Chinese naval ships. Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva after a signature ceremony and a joint press conference in Beijing on May 13, 2025.

Tingshu Wang / Associated Press

In his remarks, XI targeted American protectionism, offering a barely veiled reprimand of Trump's aggressive trade policies. “There are no winners in tariff wars or commercial wars. Intimidation or hegemonism only leads to self-isolation,” he said. In early April, Trump imposed steep prices on dozens of countries, many of whom in Latin America, citing the “unfair” treatment of American exports. These measures are now subject to a 90-day break under a temporary agreement concluded with China last weekend, while negotiations are continuing. XI also reiterated China's opposition to the American embargo on Cuba and expressed its support for Panama's sovereignty on the Panama Canal. Trump said without evidence that China took control of the canal, an accusation of Panama and Beijing rejected. Trump also publicly called on the United States to “resume” the strategic navigable way, which it built and controlled for decades before controlling Panama in 1999. What people say Lin Jian, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, told journalists on Wednesday: “Cooperation in China-Lac can withstand winds and rains and transcend the mountains and the oceans over the distance of a half-gym. “China will deliver the initiatives announced by President Xi Jinping, and work with lake countries to continue supporting each other on questions concerning fundamental interests and major concerns of the other, jointly implementing the global development initiative, the global security initiative and the global civilization initiative, supporting the multilateral trade system and an environment for open cooperation, and defending that world peace. “. What happens next XI has also unveiled five new cooperative programs for the Region, including expanding investments in infrastructure and a credit line of $ 9 billion to support future development.

