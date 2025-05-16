The 7th president, Joko Widodo Sambangi Liang Melas DataS, make the development commitment of the Peripper





Tanah Karo, Alanaraws. Com // 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, ir. H. Joko Widodo (Jokowi) accompanied by the Regent Karo Brigjen (Ret.) Dr. Antonius Ginting SP.OG M.Kes visited the rural area of ​​Liang Melas Data, Laubaleng district, Karo Regency, North Sumatra on Friday (5/16/2025). This visit has become part of his series of activities in the visit of rural areas to see the state of community progress and development in the suburbs. ADVERTISEMENT Scroll to resume content Upon his arrival in Liang Melas Datas, Jokowi immediately welcomed the majority of local residents who work as farmers. Speaking not only to the village hall, but he also went down directly into the fields and gardens belonging to residents to see the agricultural conditions of the region. “I want to see in the first hand how agricultural products here and what are the obstacles facing farmers,” said Jokowi, speaking with several local farmers in the middle of the Orange field. During his visit, Jokowi took the time to listen to the complaints of farmers concerning the irrigation infrastructure and the distribution of agricultural products which were still a major obstacle. Some farmers have expressed their assessment for the attention paid to the agricultural conditions of their region. “We are very grateful that Mr. Jokowi wants to come directly to our garden. It shows that he really cares about the fate of small farmers like us,” said one of the local farmers. After visiting the agricultural area, Jokowi continued his trip to the village of Kuta Mbalin to review the community empowerment program. After the visit, Jokowi then made Friday prayers with residents of the Istiqomah mosque, Tiga Binanga. The priest of the mosque expressed his gratitude for the arrival of the 7th president. “The arrival of Mr. Jokowi for Friday prayers with the community here is an honor for us. This shows that he remains popular even if he is not president,” he said. Jokowi's visit to rural areas has shown its consistency in paying attention to the development of the periphery, a vision that has become the main objective of its management as President of the Republic of Indonesia during the two periods of 2014-2024. The local government hopes that this visit can have a positive impact on the development of agriculture and infrastructure in the region, in particular to improve the well-being of the farmers of Data Liang Melas. (Lia Hambali) Source: PST Ariani BR SILABAN

