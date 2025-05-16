What was US President Donald Trumps Tariff? | Donald Trump News





When examining the booming pricing proclamations and the President of the United States, Donald Trump, during his second term, it was not clear what was really achieved.

What is clear is that the pricing announcements have disrupted the world markets, destroying billions of billions of dollars and leaving many companies on how to plan the future in the middle of endless uncertainty.

A few days after being sworn in office for his second term, Trump imposed 25% prices on Mexican imports and most Canadians and 10% on China, arguing that they had to do more to stem the flow of fentanyl and undocumented migrants in the United States. He quickly suspended people in Canada and Mexico for 30 days but not on China in exchange for border and police.

Since then, he has raised 25% prices on steel, aluminum and car and car parts, and has brought back samples to Mexico and Canada and has doubled prutanyl rates on all Chinese imports at 20%.

He then went back and forth on prices on imports of cars from Canada and Mexico, finally regulating 25% on world imports of cars.

Then, in April, he announced his reciprocal prices on dozens of countries around the world, with a basic tariff of 10% on all countries of the world. He stopped the reciprocal rates for 90 days after a bloodbath at Wall Street, but maintained the world tax by 10% and instituted a 145% tax on China which then retaliated with a 125% tax on American products entering the country.

Decline

Shortly after, Trump started to retreat certain prices when the United States has concluded trade agreements. The first came last week, in the form of a limited trade agreement with the United Kingdom, which maintained the 10% tax on many products, but lowered the American prices on British automobile imports at 10% compared to the current 27.5%, boring of American automakers.

But the one everyone was watching came earlier this week on Monday: the United States and China announced a break and a scale scale for 90 days, the United States reducing its 30% tax and China to 10%, while the two rivals stimulate a trade agreement.

But even before the announcement of May 12, the United States had already developed exceptions for smartphones, computers and other technological products, which is largely important to China.

Then, according to the Monday agreement, it also reduced the price on imports of low value and minimis from China, reducing rights to 54%, compared to 120% for items worth $ 800. These goods have already been brought to the United States without having to pay import rights and with minimal inspections.

Such imports have been strongly criticized, not only accused of having flooded the country with cheap products, but for being used by traffickers to bring drugs, including fentanyl. Fentanyl traffic has been the justification of the initial prices placed on China, Mexico and Canada, it is therefore not clear if the United States government is still concerned that this path is potentially abused by drug transporters.

Although the various setbacks and pricing pauses were welcomed by companies, the respite has not fully eliminated uncertainty. Brief breaks in prices are not sufficient for many companies to make investment decisions or longer -term supply chain.

Toll on the economy

Its small businesses, which employ 45.9% of the American workforce and represent 43.5% of the US gross domestic product (GDP), which feel the effects most strongly due to their limited stamp, as we reported last week.

There are fears that uncertainty wreaks havoc on the American economy. A Bloomberg survey of economists has set the chances of a recession next year at nearly 50-50, the news agency reported on Monday.

And although inflation has so far been kept in check for consumer prices have increased by 2.3% in April a year ago, compared to 2.4% in March, economists said they expected inflation to increase in the middle of the year, and consumer confidence reached a 13 -year hollow before the price yield.

On Thursday, Walmart, the largest retailer in the world and the largest container importer in the United States, many of whom have warned that it should start to increase prices by the end of this month due to the high cost of prices even after being reduced to 30%.

Trump has recognized a potential price increase that American children will have two dolls instead of 30 dolls. So maybe the two dolls will cost a few dollars more than normally, he said recently. But it is not clear where he heads with his prices, even if some companies have announced billions of new investments, and some recycled the previous ones and apples in February that he would invest $ 500 billion in the United States in the next four years, but which, according to analysts, included current commitments.

But it is more a question of big book for the coming years rather than jobs in the field.

