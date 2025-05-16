The Minister of Union Ravneet Singh Bittus meets Prime Minister Modi Sparks Speculation in the middle of calls for a special package for punjab | India News





A few days after the president of the BJP of Punjab, Sunil Jakhar, led to the idea of ​​a special economic set for the State at a meeting at all parties in the House of Governors, the Minister of the Union Ravneet Singh Bittu surprised a lot by organizing a meeting head-on with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The meeting, which took place Thursday evening at the PMS residence, would have lasted around 40 minutes. The high placed were discussed in detail.

Friday, Bittu, the Minister of State of the Union for the railways and the food processing industries, shared a series of photographs of Reunion on X, writing: Honoré to meet the Prime Minister Honest SH. @Narendramod Ji at his residence. Shared my joy from the recent victory on Indias over Pakistan and congratulated his exemplary leadership in the management of difficult situations with grace and determination. The story continues below this announcement Discussed key initiatives for the development of Punjabs, focusing on the growth and prosperity of our state. Prime Minister Modi also shared his reflections on the current religious and political landscape in Punjab and on the future way. During the meeting, I presented two pounds to Prime Minister Guru Nanaks Brussed Trail and the Golden Temple symbolizing the essence of Sikhism and the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, wrote Bittu. According to sources, Bittu has increased the long -standing request for a special package for Punjab, stressing the vulnerability of states as a border state. He pointed out that Punjab shares a 553 km border with Pakistan, covering six districts Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Ferozepur and Fazilka and remains in the foreground in the event of a conflict. Stressing the socio-economic challenges in these areas, he proposed that young people in border districts be relaxed in army recruitment standards, sources said. Bittu would also have presented an important development proposal The creation of a channel system in the regions of Punjabs Doaba and Majha, similar to that of Malwa. He underlined the need to use Rivers Beas and delighted to reduce dependence on groundwater and prevent its overexploitation, added sources. Another important question discussed was the next bridging in the riding of the western assembly of Ludhiana. The Bittu informed Prime Minister Modi of the strategic importance of the siege, revealing that the BJP had obtained the greatest number of votes in this constituency during the recent polls of Lok Sabha, even if he finally lost the siege because of the Congress Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. The story continues below this announcement The BJP had led in six of the nine segments of the Assembly in Ludhiana, but failed to obtain rural votes in the segments of Gill, Dakha and Jagraon, which led to his defeat. The party has not yet announced a candidate for bridging, and Bittu stressed the importance of the Constitution for the Prime Minister, said reliable sources. In particular, this meeting is gaining additional importance while the BJP continues to fight with popularity in Punjab, and any direct commitment from Prime Minister Modi with a minister based in Punjab is considered an important political gesture. Bittu is currently the member of Rajya Sabha of Rajasthan, although he is based in Punjab. Prime Minister Modi had recently visited Adampur air base in Punjab on May 13, following a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, to cheer up the Air Force staff. His visit was closely followed by calls from Punjab residents for a special set of the center, given the high -risk status of states because of its dense population and proximity to the international border. The push for such a package was officially carried out by Jakhar at the meeting of all the parties in Chandigarh on May 10, which Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, the chief minister Bhagwant Mann and other political leaders. Jakhar said that all parties unanimously supported the demand for a special economic set to compensate for the losses of commerce and companies caused by the recent conflict. The story continues below this announcement Punjab has always stood on the fronts and brought the brunt with each war. This time too, beyond the loss of linked lives, trade and business have been hardly affected. A package is urgent to alleviate these losses, Jakharsaid.

