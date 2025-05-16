“After being dismissed, the possibility is that Jokowi won the PDI-P”





Jakarta, kompas.com – The executive director Triassic Politics Strategic Agung Baskoro is of the opinion that the possibility of the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) seize the Indonesian Democratic Party of the struggle (PDI-P) little. “After being dismissed, the possibility is small (Jokowi seized PDI-P). Like love, he is already not shared,” said Agung Kompas.comFriday (05/26/2025). In addition, according to Agung, the seizure of PDI-P is very risky for the image of Jokowi as President of the Republic of Indonesia 2 periods. “In addition, in the middle of the management of President Prabowo, wants to work with all the ex-professional, including Megawati. The management of Jokowi 'seizure', is also counterproductive,” he said. Read also: Jokowi and PSI: Between the needed political vehicles and strong personalities On this basis, the Agung price, it is more relevant if Jokowi joins the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) which is looking for a new general president. “”Psi Being relevant and this is in accordance with the political files of Jokowi which started something from the micro-level through the mayor, the governor hitherto transformed on the main scene of our political scene by becoming president of 2 periods, “said Agung. According to Agung, Jokowi needs a political vehicle. On the other hand, PSI needs a solid figure to increase the acquisition of his voice. “Institutionally, the PSI needs strong personalities, while personally Jokowi needs political vehicles to support the heritage of his government for two periods, his influence in executive, legislative and other positions,” he said. In addition, Agung said that political parties (political parties) in Parliament currently have their respective presidents. Thus, PSI can be the choice of Jokowi. Read also: PSI revealed the names of the candidates for Ketum, Jokowi and Kaesang on the list Accusation of wanting to resume PDI-P Previously, it is indeed suspected that Jokowi wanted to resume PDI-P. This was revealed by the Secretary General (Secretary General) of PDI-P Hasto Kristoyanto when he asked about the declaration of the president of PDI-P Megawati Soekarnoputri who said that there were those who wanted to seize the position of the party leadership. According to Hasto, there was a minister who expressed Jokowi's desire. “(The Minister of Soerang) said Mr. Jokowi's desire to occupy the post of president of the Indonesian Democratic Party of the struggle, I had transmitted it to the public,” said Hasto when he was met in the Red and White Kpk building, Jakarta on August 15, 2024. Hasto also said that before the resignation of Airangga Hartarto of the President of the Golkar party, similar rumors have circulated. Read also: New Jokowi's fat, Pdip fears that he is considered ready to participate in the elections After a while, the rumor was proven. Airangga upside down and would be replaced by Bahlil Lahadalia. “So what was transmitted by Ms. Megawati SOEKARNOPUTRI was true,” said Hasto.

