Putin and Trump Torpedo negotiations in Istanbul | International

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump clearly indicated that the chances of success for peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, scheduled for Friday in Türkiye, are slim. The paradox is that it was the Russian president who proposed the meeting of Istanbul, an initiative applauded by Trump. But the Russian autocrat finally undermined the return to the negotiating table by sending second -level representatives. Trump, for his part, showed an understanding of Putin and torpedoed the Istanbul initiative by declaring Thursday that any decision on the future of the war will be taken by him and the Russian chief. These movements leave Ukraine and Europe in a vulnerable position because Trump ignores them again in a key process.

Kyiv and his European allies want to show Trump that Putin does not want to negotiate any kind of peace and that it is time to put pressure on Moscow, but the American president made a deaf ear. The American president forgives Putin almost everything, including the last humiliation of what was supposed to be his ambitious peace process. Putin sent a delegation of second -level negotiators to Istanbul. Ukraine, on the other hand, was represented by its highest level officials, led by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy (L) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a welcome ceremony before their meeting in Ankara, Türkiye, on May 15, 2025. Turqua Presidency (EFE)

Putin ignored Trump's requests, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, and even his Brazilian ally, President Lula, to meet Zelenskiy in Istanbul. Not only that: he did not even plan to send his Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov, to Reunion. Instead of engaging in the dialogue, Lavrov, speaking of Moscow, called Zelenskiy a pathetic person and a Nazi.

The Ukrainian delegation, in addition to the president, includes its chief of staff and the right-wing man, Andriy Yermak, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sibiga, the defense secretary Rustem Umerov and the military leaders. Trump sent his Secretary of State, Marco Rubio.

The American president, who, in the days preceding the meeting, had expressed his confidence and his hope of direct dialogue between Zelenskiy and Putin, justified the absence of Russian leaders on Thursday. Why would he go if I was not going? Because I was not going to go, he said. But I did not think it was possible for Putin to leave if I am not there.

During his visit to Qatar, Trump added that he was planning to go to Turkey on Friday, according to how contacts between Russia and Ukraine developed. A few hours later, the Kremlin confirmed that Putin had no intention of attending Friday talks in Istanbul.

Nothing [important] will occur until Putin and I gathered, said Trump later, questioning the usefulness of negotiations in Istanbul.

Rubio reiterated this idea of ​​Turkey: I do not think I have a breakthrough here until President Trump and President Putin interact directly on this subject, he said.

I don't think I was going to make significant progress until the president [Trump] And President Putin interacts directly. I hope tomorrow [Friday] The news indicates that it has agreed with a ceasefire. But this is not my evaluation, said Rubio.

Trump has repeatedly come to defend Poutines in recent days. The main message of the American president is that the two parties share the equal responsibility of the war in Ukraine and should sign a peace agreement as soon as possible. But in practice, he generally ends up showing more understanding towards the Russian side. I am not disappointed, Trump reiterated when the journalists asked him questions about the Russian delegation of low level in Istanbul.

The conclusions of the May 10 summit in kyiv between Zelenskiy and the leaders of Germany, France, Poland and the United Kingdom are a good example of the ambivalence of white houses. This meeting resulted in a cultural proposal to Russia to accept an unconditional 30-day ceasefire from this week in a prelude to peace negotiations. The Ukrainian head of state and his main European allies spoke with Trump of kyiv and announced that he had expressed his support for the immediate ceasefire, even for imposing sanctions on Russia if she rejected the measure.

Trump avoided making a public statement on the issue, even if European leaders said that he had supported them. But he did something else: when Putin has counterbalanced the start of a dialogue with Ukraine in Turkey from Thursday instead of a ceasefire, Trump publicly expressed his satisfaction with the idea. Zelenskiy replied by proposing that the meeting in Istanbul takes place at the highest level between the heads of state, that is to say between him and Putin. Trump supported the idea. When the Kremlin confirmed on Wednesday that no senior official would participate in the meeting in Türkiye, but the American chief not only refrained from criticizing the decision, but also showed an understanding.

Kyiv and Moscow both try not to upset Washington. Zelenskiy does not want to lose his best military ally, and Putin wants the United States to disengage from the war. And that is exactly what the White House warned that it would make if there is no results of the negotiations.

The president issued an ultimatum to both parties who without these direct talks and if they do not occur quickly, he thinks that the United States should retreat from this conflict,

Trumps sent to Russia, Steve Witkoff, warned on May 12 that the Trump could leave the conflict if peace talks make no progress, a Rubio point also made in April.

If this was so far away that it will not happen, then I think the president is probably at a point where he will say that he was made, he said. It is not our war.

President Donald Trump and the president of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Thursday in Abu Dhabi.

Alex Brandon (AP)

Ukraine and the European powers are trying to convince Trump to get on board. Trump must believe that Putin really ment. And we should do our part. Approach this problem significantly, to show that it is not us who slows down the process, said Zelenskiy on May 13. The Washington Post I reported on Thursday, citing diplomatic sources that representatives of the American and British governments persuaded Zelenskiy this week to go to Turkey despite the fact that he was clear that Putin would not go.

Each Ukrainian and European movement aims to appease Trump. Germany in particular grows in the public sphere with declarations intended to influence the White House. Trump clearly loses patience with Putin, Chancellor Friedrich Merz told Ball Journal on Saturday.

The German Minister of Foreign Affairs, Johann Wadephul, said Thursday at a NATO meeting in Turkey that the EU had a firm agreement with Washington to increase the pressure on the Kremlin: there is a total agreement with the United States, and this includes sanctions. There is a strong momentum in the American Senate, where many senators said they were ready to adopt a sanctions bill. The American administration assumes that this will happen if Russia does not move, added Wadepuhl.

Trump, for the moment, does not send any clear signal in this regard. Completely: several media reported that the White House for the first time prevented NATO from inviting Ukraine to the next Alliance summit, scheduled for June in the Netherlands. Since the Russian invasion on a large scale, Zelenskiy has been a regular guest during these meetings. The Ukrainian leader will have the opportunity to combat recent setbacks with his European partners at a European Union summit which takes place this Friday in Albania, a country candidate for EU membership.

Register Our weekly newsletter To get more coverage of news in English from the El not USA edition