



Each detainee put to death in the United States has the opportunity to say the last words. Some apologize, some express anger or love words for the family. Glen Rogers had a message for President Trump.

Casanova Killer should be executed in Florida

Florida plans to execute Glen Rogers, who was sentenced to die for the murder in 1995 of Tina Marie Cribbs. His body was found in a Tampa Motel room in November 1995.

Fox – 13 News

A serial killer used his last words on Earth to shout President Donald Trump on Thursday.

“President Trump, continue to make America Great. I am ready to leave,” said Glen Rogers, known as “Casanova Killer,” said he was attached to a Gurney execution a few seconds before three drugs put himself in his veins and ended his life in Florida prison in Raiford.

His last words were reported by the Tampa Bay Times and the Associated Press, with journalists representing the two points of sale as witnesses of the execution.

Randy Roberson, whose mother Andy Lou Jiles Sutton was the victim of the killer of Casanova, witnessed the execution and said that Rogers' comment on Trump seemed to confuse people in the room.

“I said to myself:” Where does it come from? “” He said.

His wife, Amy Roberson also, witness to the execution, said that she thought: “What is devil?”

In addition to his support for Trump, Rogers expressed his love for his family. He also discussed the victims of his crimes.

I know there are a lot of questions you need answers, “he said.” I promise you in the near future, the questions will be answered and I hope in one way or another will bring you closer. “”

Here's what you need to know about Rogers and his victims, and what Trump said about the death penalty.

Why was Rogers executed?

Glen Edward Rogers, 62, was executed Thursday by lethal injection for the murder of Tina Marie Cribbs, one of the four single mothers in the thirties with reddish hair which was victims of the so-called “Casanova Killer”. Rogers was known both like the “Killer Casanova” for his beautiful appearance and his ability to charge his future victims, and as the “Cross-Country killer” because the victims all lived in different states: California, Mississippi, Louisiana and Florida.

“It is an animal,” said one of the sisters of his victim before the court before Rogers was sentenced to death, according to an archived report by the Associated Press. “It is roughly the most evil thing I think I have never imagined.”

Shortly after his arrest, Rogers said he killed Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldmanin Los Angeles in June 1994 and around 70 people in total. There was no evidence to support this.

Rogers from Hamilton, Ohio, was declared dead at 6:16 p.m., becoming the 16th detainee executed in the United States this year and the fifth in Florida. Three other men should be executed in the United States next week in Texas, Indiana and Tennessee.

What were the victims of the killer of Casanova?

The authorities linked five victims to the killer of Casanova. Four of them were mothers with reddish hair in the thirties. Three of the murders occurred within six days.

Mark Peters, a 72 -year -old retired electrician in Hamilton, Ohio, with whom Rogers briefly lived, was found dead in a cabin belonging to the Rogers family in January 1994 in Beattyville, Kentucky.Sandra Gallagher, a 33 -year -old mother, from Santa Monica, California, killed on September 28, 1995 in Van Nuys. His body was found in his vehicle on fire. She had met Rogers in a bar at night of her murder. Tampa, a bathtub of the Hôtel du Florida on November 7, 1995. Like Gallagher, she had met Rogers in a bar at night of her murder. And Lou Jiles Sutton, a mother of four 37 years old: three sons and a daughter who was 19, 17, 8 and 6 years old when she was found stabbed to death in her bed on November 9, 1995 in of Bossier City, Louisiana. Sutton and Rogers met before his murder and would have slept together.

More: a beautiful foreigner with piercing blue eyes asked them for walks. Then he killed them.

What does Trump say about executions?

Trump is a fervent supporter of the death penalty and asked that the ultimate punishment be carried out quickly for languid murderers in the death corridor for decades.

He also said that punishment should be used for migrants who kill Americans, people who kill police, drug traffickers and human traffickers.

Earlier this year, Trump has published annexecutive prescriptions for catering.

“Before, during and after the United States Foundation, our cities, states and countries have continuously relied on capital punishment as ultimate deterrence and the only sanction for the most vile crimes,” said his order. “Our founders knew that only capital punishment can bring justice and restore order in response to such evil.”

Amanda Lee Myers is a main crime journalist at USA Today.

