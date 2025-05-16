XI congratulates the president of Togo for having assumed the office

Chinese President Xi Jinping has extended the congratulations to Jean-Lucien Savi de Tove for having assumed the presidency of Togo.

Also on Wednesday, XI sent a congratulations message to Faure Gnassingbe for his office as president of the Council of Ministers of Togo.

XI said that friendly relations between China and Togo have been established jointly and carefully fed by the generations of leaders of the two countries.

More than half a century, the two parties have always joined sincerity, friendship, equality, mutual trust and win-win cooperation, he said.

He also noted that the two countries have always firmly supported each other on the issues of their fundamental interests and their main concerns, and have become a model of equality between nations, whatever the size, as well as unity and cooperation in the South of the South.

During the 2024 summit of the China-Africa Cooperation Forum (FOCAC) held in Beijing, China and Togo, raised bilateral relations with a complete strategic partnership, opening a new chapter in bilateral links, he said.

XI said that it attaches great importance to the development of China-Togo relations and was willing to work with Togo leaders to implement the results of the Focac Beijing summit as an opportunity to continue traditional friendship, widen cooperation in various fields, and continuously enrich the connotation of the complete strategic partnership, in order to benefit the people of the two countries.

Also on Wednesday, Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang sent a message of congratulations to Faure Gnassingbe for his office as president of the Council of Ministers of Togo.