PM Narendra Modi to visit Rajasthan on May 22, first visit after the Sindoor-Telangana operation today





On May 22, the Prime Minister will inaugurate several railway stations across the country as part of the Amrit Bharat station, including that of Deshnok, via the digital mode Published date – May 16, 2025, 12:25 p.m. Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan on May 22, first time after the Sindoor operation. The India-Pakistan border is approximately 200 kilometers from Deshnok. Under Operation Sindoor, the Indian army destroyed several terrorist hiding places across the border in Pakistan. This marks PM Modi's first visit to the state after the operation and an increased period of tension between India and Pakistan. With the situation that is currently busy following an understanding of the ceasefire, the atmosphere between the two nations has normalized. On May 22, the Prime Minister will inaugurate several railway stations across the country as part of the AMrit Bharat station program, including that of Deshnok, via digital mode. It will also be for the general public during the event. The Minister of Railway of the Union Ashwini Vahnaw and the chief minister of Rajasthan, Bhajanlal Sharma, will accompany him. On May 17, the Minister of the Union, Arjun Ram Meghwal, as well as other central and state ministers, will visit Bikaner to finalize the arrangements. The district administration began to make preparations on Thursday after obtaining information from the Prime Minister's office during the visit of PM Modi. As part of the Amrit Bharat program, two high -tech stations, Dabwali and Gogamedi, were developed in the Bikaner division. Bikaner's Lalgarh Station is also almost finished. Construction work on Deshnok station in the Jodhpur division was completed. As part of the program, 22 stations in the Bikaner division are under reconstruction, officials said. In particular, although there was an understanding of the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, a drone was spotted Thursday morning in the village 12a of Anupgarh, along the border in the district of Sri Ganganagar. After the understanding and restoration of ceasefire peace, the temporary security post was deleted. The tourist movement has taken over and as part of the reopening, the BSF led a PUJA and a special Aarti to the Tanot Mata temple.

