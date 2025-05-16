



President Trump's most recent annual physics revealed that he was in excellent health, going so far as to highlight his frequent victories in golf events as proof.

But a new study published in Jama Network Open suggests that his love for the game could put it at risk of an unexpected health.

President Donald Trump's recent annual physics revealed that he was in excellent health, noting his frequent victories in golf events. AFP via Getty Images

Living less than one mile in a golf course has a huge risk of 126% of development of Parkinson's disease in relation to living at more than 6 miles, according to data of more than 5,500 people.

The risk decreased with the distance but remained high up to 3 miles away.

Researchers attribute the risk of higher ratings to potential exposure to pesticides used in the maintenance of golf courses.

These chemicals can leachiviations in groundwater or become in the air, exposing residents nearby.

The risk was notably higher for people with underground water sources for drinking water, especially in areas where groundwater is more likely to contaminate.

Although Trump is not currently living less than one mile from a golf course, Mar-A-Lago is about three miles from Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

He also spends time in many of his other golf courses around the world in places like Aberdeen, Scotland and Colts Neck, New Jersey.

The private club and the residence of Mar-A-Lago Trump in Palm Beach, Florida, offers a golf course and is located in a region with a high water table. Getty images

It is important to note that the study suggests an association, and not causality, between the proximity of golf courses and the increase in the risk of Parkinson, but the results are aligned with previous research on pesticides.

“Many studies have studied if pesticides increase the risk of developing parkinson in different populations around the world,” said Katherine Fletcher, principal researcher in the United Kingdom of Parkinson, in a statement.

“The results have been varied, but overall, exposure to pesticides can increase the risk of the disease. However, the evidence is not strong enough to show that exposure to pesticides directly causes that of Parkinson,” she noted.

It is estimated that around 1.1 million people in the United States have Parkinson's disease. Highwaystarz – Stock.adobe.com

It is estimated that around 1.1 million Americans have Parkinson.

Although there is no remedy for neurodegenerative disorder, treatment options are evolving.

A recent study suggested to psilocybin the psychedelic compound which gave magic mushrooms their tripping reputation in the 1960s shows a serious promise to improve mood and motor function in people with parkinsons.

Tavapadon A new drug that imitates dopamine by targeting certain brain receivers has demonstrated potential in clinical trials by reducing motor fluctuations and maintaining symptoms control with fewer side effects than traditional therapies.

And Produodopa continuous infusion therapy administered for the first time in the United Kingdom was approved by the Food and Drug Administration last fall.

Experts recommend reducing your risk of developing parkinson by exercising and eating a healthy diet.

This can mean abandoning fast food before.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2025/05/15/health/living-at-mar-a-lago-puts-trump-at-risk-for-major-health-issue-study/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos