Politics
Update the Jokowi diploma file, former voice of speaker UGM
Biennis.comJAKARTA – Police began investigating the 7th case of presidential diploma Joko Widodo (Jokowi). On the other hand, Kasmudjo, a man who would be a Jokowi supervisor teacher opened a vote linked to the controversy of the diploma that we speak of in various dish the media.
Just for the file, the metropolitan police of Jakarta had examined up to 24 witnesses linked to the report of the seventh President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi).
“To date, there are at least 24 witnesses who have been taken information on the deepening stadium treated in the investigation,” said Jakarta Metropolitan Police Chief Kombes Pol Are Ary Syam Indradi. Between.
Ade Ary explained the Jokowi report (30/4) on Wednesday at Metro Jaya Police Integrated Service Center (SPKT) began with a video on social networks containing declarations of slander and defamation.
“The chronology of the reported case is March 26, 2025 around Karet Kuningan, South Jakarta, the journalist as a victim knowing the video of slander and defamation with a false declaration of the journalist's false diploma,” he said.
Then, the journalist asked his personal assistant and his legal advisor to collect evidence of various social media and to remind those who made statements and content containing slander and defamation.
“As indicated, including the journalist, namely the initials RHS, RSN, TT, ES and KTR,” said Ade Ary.
On this basis, the journalist reported, Ade Ary also said that the journalist had brought a number of evidence received by the investigator.
“Among the others is a fruit”Flash'Contains 24 video links YouTube And content on social media X, so there are a number of diploma photocopy documents, so there is'print' Legalized and there is also a photocopy 'blanket“According to the thesis and the ratification sheet,” he said.
Then, when he confirmed who was reported in this case, Ade Ary said that it was still at the investigation stadium. “Because it requires the proof process. So when colleagues ask:” Is it reported? When was it reported? “”
Until now, Jakarta metropolitan police have called Rizal Fadillah, Damai Hari Lubis, Kurnia Tri Royani, Rustam Effendi, Mikhael Benyamin Sinaga, Roy Suryo, Tifauzia Tyassuma.
Recognition of the Jokowi teacher
Former speaker of the Faculty of Forestry, Gadjah Mada University (UGM) Kasmudjo, revealed the content of his conversation with the 7th president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) when he met on Tuesday.
Kasmudjo is known as the Jokowi supervisor. His name was dragged into a false controversial diploma alleged to the father of Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Kahiyang Ayu and Kaesang Pangarep.
“As soon as I came, I said thank you, THANKS I was belonging to the first child of my child. If I and people say that I am a teacher [Jokowi]I am the professor, “said Kasmudjo. Daily jogjaWednesday (05/14/2025).
Kasmudjo also disclosed the content of his meeting with the student. He said that this meeting had discussed the first school period. Interestingly, Kasmudjo was still a speaker assistant when Jokowi compiled a thesis.
“Of [membicarakan] School time. When he was in 1980, I obtained my graduate '85, I am still ” [golongan] 3B, '85 Want '86 New 3C, “he said.
“For example, taking care of the students, by teaching all kinds, there must be help, always a lecturer assistant. So, if there is a story of representation, support or certain chapters, please help,” he said.
The conversation with Jokowi said Kasmudjo lasted 3/4 hours or about 45 minutes. This meeting has become the first with Jokowi since his diploma. “Never met, just once [ketemu]”He said.
After the meeting, Kasmudjo had revealed how the style of the 7th Indonesian president was calm. “If I [melihat]For a long time, Mr. Jokowi's style was like that, the person was calm, did not want to discuss, “he said.
In the media, Kasmudjo, 76, had revealed the bronchitis disease he had suffered. He also sometimes smells nyesse in the legs which, regarding recurrence, makes walking difficult.
Not ready to face a lawsuit
On the other hand, Kasmudjo claimed not to be ready to face the trial addressed to him. Because the 76 -year -old man had never faced this type of prosecution.
“It's not ready, because I have never faced this kind of Macem,” he said.
Kasmudjo said that if the question of this trial had communicated with the dean of the Faculty of Forestry UGM.
“I contacted the dean of the Faculty of Forestry, Mr. Sigit, everything is linked to Mr. Cash, whether it is a diploma, civil affairs or business as a representative to give an explanation, all of the faculty said-all, later, I said, later, we will later answer everyone,” he said
|
Sources
2/ https://kabar24.bisnis.com/read/20250516/16/1877323/update-kasus-ijazah-jokowi-eks-dosen-ugm-buka-suara
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trumps vow of substantial salary increase for the budgetary plan for troop meters
- Wasted season; Golden Knights campaign ends in a heartache
- Prices in China: Where are we now?
- PM Moda defends algae, ornamental peaches like the next borders of the blue economy
- Googles algorithm changes and YouTube censorship deepen the deletion of Erdogan's criticisms
- Boys Varsity Tennis Team is section II Champion
- There are 1,001 cases of measles in the US and 11 states with aggressive outbreaks
- PTI rejects the reports that Imran has concluded an agreement
- Saudi Arabia, Qatar water do everything
- Trump's insults and prices make relationships along the American Canadian border
- Update the Jokowi diploma file, former voice of speaker UGM
- Officer Hurt, Susquehanna Township Football Spring Fling closes early after Brawl