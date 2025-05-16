Update the Jokowi diploma file, former voice of speaker UGM

Biennis.comJAKARTA – Police began investigating the 7th case of presidential diploma Joko Widodo (Jokowi). On the other hand, Kasmudjo, a man who would be a Jokowi supervisor teacher opened a vote linked to the controversy of the diploma that we speak of in various dish the media.

Just for the file, the metropolitan police of Jakarta had examined up to 24 witnesses linked to the report of the seventh President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

“To date, there are at least 24 witnesses who have been taken information on the deepening stadium treated in the investigation,” said Jakarta Metropolitan Police Chief Kombes Pol Are Ary Syam Indradi. Between.

Ade Ary explained the Jokowi report (30/4) on Wednesday at Metro Jaya Police Integrated Service Center (SPKT) began with a video on social networks containing declarations of slander and defamation.

“The chronology of the reported case is March 26, 2025 around Karet Kuningan, South Jakarta, the journalist as a victim knowing the video of slander and defamation with a false declaration of the journalist's false diploma,” he said.

Then, the journalist asked his personal assistant and his legal advisor to collect evidence of various social media and to remind those who made statements and content containing slander and defamation.

“As indicated, including the journalist, namely the initials RHS, RSN, TT, ES and KTR,” said Ade Ary.

On this basis, the journalist reported, Ade Ary also said that the journalist had brought a number of evidence received by the investigator.

“Among the others is a fruit”Flash'Contains 24 video links YouTube And content on social media X, so there are a number of diploma photocopy documents, so there is'print' Legalized and there is also a photocopy 'blanket“According to the thesis and the ratification sheet,” he said.

Then, when he confirmed who was reported in this case, Ade Ary said that it was still at the investigation stadium. “Because it requires the proof process. So when colleagues ask:” Is it reported? When was it reported? “”

Until now, Jakarta metropolitan police have called Rizal Fadillah, Damai Hari Lubis, Kurnia Tri Royani, Rustam Effendi, Mikhael Benyamin Sinaga, Roy Suryo, Tifauzia Tyassuma.

Recognition of the Jokowi teacher

Former speaker of the Faculty of Forestry, Gadjah Mada University (UGM) Kasmudjo, revealed the content of his conversation with the 7th president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) when he met on Tuesday.

Kasmudjo is known as the Jokowi supervisor. His name was dragged into a false controversial diploma alleged to the father of Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Kahiyang Ayu and Kaesang Pangarep.

“As soon as I came, I said thank you, THANKS I was belonging to the first child of my child. If I and people say that I am a teacher [Jokowi]I am the professor, “said Kasmudjo. Daily jogjaWednesday (05/14/2025).

Kasmudjo also disclosed the content of his meeting with the student. He said that this meeting had discussed the first school period. Interestingly, Kasmudjo was still a speaker assistant when Jokowi compiled a thesis.

“Of [membicarakan] School time. When he was in 1980, I obtained my graduate '85, I am still ” [golongan] 3B, '85 Want '86 New 3C, “he said.

“For example, taking care of the students, by teaching all kinds, there must be help, always a lecturer assistant. So, if there is a story of representation, support or certain chapters, please help,” he said.

The conversation with Jokowi said Kasmudjo lasted 3/4 hours or about 45 minutes. This meeting has become the first with Jokowi since his diploma. “Never met, just once [ketemu]”He said.

After the meeting, Kasmudjo had revealed how the style of the 7th Indonesian president was calm. “If I [melihat]For a long time, Mr. Jokowi's style was like that, the person was calm, did not want to discuss, “he said.

In the media, Kasmudjo, 76, had revealed the bronchitis disease he had suffered. He also sometimes smells nyesse in the legs which, regarding recurrence, makes walking difficult.

Not ready to face a lawsuit

On the other hand, Kasmudjo claimed not to be ready to face the trial addressed to him. Because the 76 -year -old man had never faced this type of prosecution.

“It's not ready, because I have never faced this kind of Macem,” he said.

Kasmudjo said that if the question of this trial had communicated with the dean of the Faculty of Forestry UGM.

“I contacted the dean of the Faculty of Forestry, Mr. Sigit, everything is linked to Mr. Cash, whether it is a diploma, civil affairs or business as a representative to give an explanation, all of the faculty said-all, later, I said, later, we will later answer everyone,” he said