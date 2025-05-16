



The Emir Sheikh of Qatar Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani (L) receives US President Donald Trump in the Qatari Doha capital on May 14, 2025.

Brendan Smialowski | AFP | Getty images

Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, if the States of the Arab Gulf were holding a popularity competition at the moment, President Donald Trump would be the king of the ball.

The 45th and 47th President of the United States were welcomed with a spectacular fanfare in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates during her 4-day visit to the region.

In Riyadh, Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman broke the royal protocol by personally welcoming the president on the tarmac. The Trump procession at Doha of Qatar airport was flanked by cybertrucks and bright red tesla runners on horseback. And in Abu Dhabi, the water chief, Mohammed Bin Zayed, awarded his American counterpart with the order of Zayed Award, the highest civil distinction in the country.

As if that were not enough, a parade of Royalcamel Awelcome Trump outside the office of Amiri Diwan, Qatar. Addressing the Emir of Qatar, the Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Trump clearly indicated that he had been impressed.

“As a construction guy, it's a perfect marble,” said Trump, making a gesture to the palace walls and columns. “This is what they call perfecto. We appreciate these camels,” he added. “I haven't seen camels like that for a long time. And really, we really enjoy it.”

The members of an honorary guard are seated on camels next to us and the Qatari flags before a state dinner at the Lusail Palace hosted by the Emir Tamim of Qatar, Bin Hamad Al Thani during a visit to the American president Donald Trump, in Lusail, Qatar, on May 14, 2025.

Brian Snyder | Reuters

The optics of the Middle East visit to the United States was strong, presenting the greater than life of the richest in the region and the quantity of this wealth that they are ready to spend to deepen their links with the United States and advance their own economic programs.

The figures are historic. Qatar and the United States agreed on an “economic exchange” of 1.2 dollars; Saudi Arabia has promised to invest $ 600 billion in the United States, and major projects were signed with the United Arab Emirates, after Abu Dhabi was engaged in an investment framework of 10 years and 1.4 billion of dollars in the United States

There remains a doubt as to whether these figures are realistic, in particular during a period of low oil prices and lower income for raw producing countries. And some of the transactions, such as the record order of Qatar of 210Boeing Jets and 142 billion weapons of Saudi Arabia, the agreement with the United States, the weapon agreement that never designed by the ever-designed species will probably take decades to take place.

But the message was clear: the Gulf States want to be the first in terms of partnership with the United States, whether for business, soldiers or technology.

A Qatarine Police Tesla Cyber ​​Truck escorts the motorcycle of US President Donald Trump from Hamad International Airport to the Royal Palace in Doha on May 14, 2025.

Brendan Smialowski | AFP | Getty images

“The Gulf has always improved with business presidents, and President Trump perfectly matches this mold,” Tarik Salomon, a member of the board of directors and former president of the US Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia, told CNBC.

“It always symbolizes rapid money, great defense and access to American technology. So, if you make it helps to secure a seat at the table in the next world order, the Gulf brings the gold -plated chair.”

Some observers have suggested that the three Gulf countries were in competition with each other for Trump's affection. But many in the region say that it is more a long -term strategic alignment.

“I do not consider major economic announcements as competition between the three countries; they rather reflect competition with other Europe regions for example for a closer relationship with the American administration,” said Ahmed Rashad, assistant professor of economic economy based in Abu Dhabi at the Economic Research Forum.

“Economic agreements seem essential to increase the attractiveness of the visit to the Middle East. On the other hand, the main reason for the CCG [Gulf Cooperation Council] Countries seem to strengthen relations with the United States and obtain access to advanced technologies, “said Rashad.

Bromance vibrations were real in Saudi Arabia in particular, where Trump and Mohammed Bin Salman were complimentary in the remarks made at the Summit of American-Saudi Investments. The event, held in the opulent Ritz-Carlton Riyadh, brought together dozens of American CEOs, including Tesla'Selon Musk, Larry Fink by Jensen Huang Andblackrock from Nvidia, to name just a few.

In the water, during this time, Trump and the chief Emirati Mohammed Bin Zayed praised their personal friendship and the alliance of more than 50 years between their country. The visit was the first by an American president since George W. Bush visited Sheikhdom in 2008.

The warm body language and the free flow mutual compliments meant a clear difference in tone of visits to the country by managers of the Biden administration, who were dotted with tension.

The water already seem to harvest awards for the change of approach. Recent reports indicate that the United States has a preliminary agreement with water to allow it to import, for the first time, 500,000 of the H100 per year chips of Nvidia the most advanced fleas that the American company produces. This would accelerate the capacity of the Sheikhdom desert to the construction data centers necessary to supply its AI models.

The president of the water, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan (R), welcomed his American counterpart Donald Trump when he arrived at the presidential terminal of Abu Dhabi on May 15, 2025.

Giuseppe Caccace | AFP | Getty images

“Trump's trip to the Gulf reflects the growing personalization of geopolitics,” said Taufiq Rahim, director of 2040 Advisory and author of “Trump 2.5: Primer”.

“The managers of the region responded accordingly, displaying an exhibition ornate for the president visiting. The flattery and the compliments are also important for the announcement and the substance of the agreements.”

The longer -term question, noted Rahim, focuses on the viability of investments.

“For example, how many data centers are even necessary? In an effort to be the” greatest “, the expenses of each country can really create an excess supply that exceeds demand in certain sectors,” he said.

The promises to shoot the moon are always the right strategy according to the Solomon of the American Chamber of Commerce, if each dollar passes in the coming years is a question which can be dealt with later.

“Of course, a large part is the theater,” he said. “But in this region, the signaling of ambition is half of the game. Even if only 50% of sticks, it is always AnimepactfulPlay.”

Fixed: This article has been updated to reflect that Tarik Salomon is the former president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2025/05/16/trumps-middle-east-trip-saudi-arabia-qatar-uae-go-all-out.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos