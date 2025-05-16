Kenez / Stockholm

At the beginning of 2025, changes in google scanning algorithms and its subsidiary YouTube considerably reduced the visibility of independent media and critical votes in Turkey and abroad, aroused indignation among journalists, legislators and defenders of press freedom.

This decision coincided with Turkish governments has intensified the repression of dissent, which has led criticism to wonder if the giants of global technology are accomplices to undermine freedom of expression in one of the most restrictive media environments.

Information platforms such as T24, Medyascope, Diken and Birgn reported drastic drops in their digital scope after Googles January 2025 Update. These media, which are strongly based on Google Discover and Google News to reach their audience, said that changes reduced their traffic to 80%, endangering their financial viability.

The problem sparked a disputed session in the Turkish Digital Média Council Committee, where legislators have toasted Google representatives, criticizing Google the lack of transparency and calling algorithm changes a veiled form of censorship.

The drop in visibility induced by the algorithm has exerted strong financial pressure on independent media, many of which depend on digital traffic for survival. The situation has intensified calls for greater transparency on how technological platforms determine content rankings in an increasing context of increasing concern that companies like Google exercise disproportionate control over public access to information.

The situation has become more complex due to the own actions of Turkish governments. In 2024, the media regulator of the RTK country demanded that all the YouTube broadcasters obtain licenses, a decision denounced by human rights organizations as a tool of digital censorship.

Several eminent exile journalists previously reported a clear drop in scope. US investigation journalist Adem Yavuz Arslan and Sweden -based journalist Blent Korucu said their YouTube channels had been disabled or deposited. Their content is now more difficult to find despite any violation of YouTube directives.

Similarly, Turkish points of sale Halk TV and SZC say that they have been hardly affected by changes in Googles algorithm. Halk TV declared a 50% drop in research visibility, while SZCS monthly traffic has increased from more than 20 million to less than 10 million. The two points of sale alleviate that Google systems are now prioritizing pro-government media.

The Turkish Parliament session on May 8 came down to chaos while opposition legislators accused the government of using Googles algorithm changes to remove dissent.

You silence the free press, just like you, the mayor Ekrem Mamoglu, shouted the opposition legislator Murat Emir during a heated exchange. The requests of the emirs to open an official procedural debate on censorship have been refused several times, which protested protests and interruptions.

We are witnessing the coordinated suffocation of the voices of democratic turkey, said Emir. What we see here is not only algorithmic suppression is digital authoritarianism.

Google representatives defended updates, saying that algorithm changes were global, technically motivated and not designed to target specific points of sale or political opinions.

We aim to improve the quality of the content and the user experience, said Johannes Mller, head of Google's research relations based in Switzerland. Updates are global and not targeted in nature. No point of sale is punished.

MLLER insisted that the classification system is governed by complex and scalable technical criteria such as pages loading time, mobile compatibility and content of the content and that publishers are encouraged to adapt to maintain visibility.

However, criticisms noted that the effects of algorithms disproportionately injured Turkish opposition media and journalists abroad, including Cevheri Gven.

Gven, an eminent investigation journalist living in exile in Germany, has also seen his YouTube channel strangled in recent months. Known to expose high -level corruption and intelligence operations, GVven reports that his videos no longer appear in research or recommendations despite an increasing audience.

In April 2025, access to his YouTube channel would have been limited in Türkiye at the request of the local authorities. His X account was also subject to ghost prohibitions, according to digital surveillance groups.

The Turkish government cannot join me physically, said Gven in a recent declaration, but they are now using global platforms to be silent.

These developments came in the midst of increased political repression in Türkiye. In March, the mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Mamoglu, a main opposition figure, was arrested for accusations of controversial corruption. His account X was then blocked in Türkiye for having allegedly encouraged the troubles, a decision based on article 8 / A of the Internet law of turkeys (n ° 5651).

During the same parliamentary hearing, Emir condemned Mamoglu's arrest as unconstitutional and politically motivated.

The judiciary is used as a weapon, he said. We now have a system where an article criticizing the government can get you in prison or make your full online presence close.

Mamoglu's arrest led to national demonstrations, with nearly 1,900 people, including journalists and students to have held.

The turkeys deteriorating the media environment aroused the condemnation of international childcare dogs. Journalists Without Borders and the Committee to protect journalists called Google to explain its role in the decline in the scope of independent Turkish media.

The alignment of technological platforms with authoritarian requests is alarming, said a media rights expert. Algorithms should not become the new censorship device.

In response to growing criticism, Google has undertaken to listen to and engage with local publishers. However, no concrete measure has been announced.

Since 2019, the Government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has succeeded in having presented several bills in the Parliament which laid down threats of significant sanctions for social media platforms. The government was aimed at regulating these platforms by sanctions and access prohibitions. In addition, he used a kind of carrot and stick strategy by advertising strongly on these platforms, in addition to using the threat of punitive measures, to exercise its influence.

Google was the world's leading company to announce that it would cooperate with the government. Nordic Monitor previously pointed out that Gnen Grkaynak, who represents Google and its Youtube service as well as X in Turkey, said in a statement in Parliament that he had managed to break the hesitation felt by world social media companies to comply with the new Turkish law, which was adopted to further repress criticism from the Erdogan government.

I can proudly say that [Google] was one of the first companies to [comply with the new law]The legislators told Grkaynak on December 2, 2021, boasting of the way in which his client rushed to meet the requests of the Turkish authorities.