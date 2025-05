Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined Thursday the need to modernize the India Fisheries sector by developing ports and smart markets, and by taking advantage of technologies such as drones for transport and marketing of sockets Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while presiding over a high -level exam meeting on Thursday, said the urgent need to modernize the India Fisheries sector. He pleaded for the development of intelligent ports and modern fish markets, as well as the use of drones to transport and market the sockets, in particular production centers in urban markets. He suggested that these drone operations are aligned with civil aviation regulations to ensure sure and effective transport of fresh fish. Reunion has focused on deep fishing, seafood exports and the construction of a more efficient and value -oriented supply chain. The Prime Minister underlined the need to improve treatment, packaging and improve the use of technology, by establishing a parallel between Agri-Tech in agriculture and the potential of “fish technology” in peaches to stimulate production, processing and marketing practices. PM Modi also stressed the importance of attracting private sector investments to increase the fisheries value chain. He noted that the production of fish in the AMRIT Sarovars (restarted water bodies) could both support these ecosystems and improve the livelihoods of local fishermen. The Prime Minister has also underlined unexploited areas such as ornamental peaches and algae agriculture, recommending strategies to promote them for revenue generation, fuel production, nutritional supplements and pharmaceutical use. He called for coordinated efforts among the departments to exploit the full potential of the algae sector. To combat regional imbalances, Modi has suggested formulating strategies for landlocked areas where fish demand is high but the offer is limited. He also proposed the creation of a negative list of regulatory and procedural obstacles holding the sector, to develop targeted action plans and improve the ease of doing business and ease of life for fishermen. A presentation during the meeting examined progress on key initiatives and described a framework to derive sustainable profit from the exclusive (EEZ) and high sea for peaches. It also included updates on compliance with previous recommendations. Since 2015, the Center has considerably increased investments in the fishing sector, reaching Rs 38,572 crosses thanks to various regimes. Consequently, India recorded an annual fish production of 195 lakh tonnes in 202425, the sector increasing at a rate of more than 9% per year.

