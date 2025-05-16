Trumps vow of substantial salary increase for the budgetary plan for troop meters





During a speech to the American troops stationed in Qatar, President Donald Trump promised members of the service a substantial salary increase next year as part of his defense spending plans, calling the Key to force morale and preparation.

But the White House budgetary documents published earlier this month suggest that the increase in military remuneration for the coming years will not need boost that service members have seen this year, and it could be the lowest pay check for troops since 2022.

Trumps' remarks came during a stop at the Al Udeid air base after a several-day visit to the Middle East. The president presented his proposal to increase the overall expenses of the Ministry of Defense during the 2026 fiscal year and said that part of this money would be allocated to another increase in the remuneration of the troops.

You are a very special group of people, and that is why my 2026 budget includes a set to all [pay boost]he said. There are salary increases for each of you, substantial salary increases.

He also joked by saying that you do not have to take applause and laugh at the applause of the members of the service gathered for the event.

On May 2, in a letter to the Congress Harder, the managers of the White House described the basic spending plans for the next financial year, including a salary increase of 3.8% for the troops in January 2026.

This figure corresponds to the federal formulas for the annual increase in recommended salary, a calculation that Congress has followed most of the years in the past two decades.

The formula is based on changes in the wages of the civil workforce and is designed to ensure that military pay checks are not lagging behind for other industries. Military salary has increased by at least 2% each year since 2017 and troops have seen an increase in remuneration each year since the 1970s.

Last January, this increase was 4.5%. In addition, the Congress approved a targeted salary increase for the junior recruited soldiers who entered into force on April 1, increasing their payroll checks to 10%.

The White House expenditure plan for financial year 2026 does not include any targeted target wages for next year. The members of the Chamber discussed an additional potential hike for the troops of seniors enlisted in the near future, but the initial administrative expenditure plan does not include this idea.

Any military salary increase must always be approved and paid by the congress.

For enlisted junior troops, an increase of 3.8% in 2026 would mean about $ 1,200 more in home salary. For senior enlisted and junior officers, this increase would add about $ 2,500 more to their annual pay checks. An O-4 with 12 years of service would see almost $ 4,300 more on 2,025 remuneration levels.

The legislators have started working on the annual process of credits for the federal budget of the coming years, but expressed their frustration during the recent hearings that the complete demand for the White House budget has not yet been published. This detailed documentation should be published in the coming weeks.

Leo covers the Congress, veterans and the White House for military times. He covered Washington, DC since 2004, focusing on military policies and veterans. His work has won many honors, including a 2009 Polk Prize, a national head of the head, the IAVA management prize in journalism and the VFW News Media Award.

