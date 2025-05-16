PM Narendra Modi offers wishes on the 50th anniversary of Sikkim

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his wishes at the 50th anniversary of the state of Sikkim. Prime Minister Modi has taken his official “X” handle and said that the Sikkim is associated with “serene” beauty and that he has made “progress” in different sectors.

“Warm greetings to the inhabitants of Sikkim on the day of their state of state! This year, the opportunity is even more special when we mark the 50th anniversary of the state of Sikkim! Sikkim is associated with serene beauty, rich cultural traditions and industrial people. He has made progress in various sectors. May the inhabitants of this beautiful state continue to thrive, “the PM Modi,” said.

Earlier, the president of the Mallikarjun Kharge congress exhibited his wishes on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the State of Sikkim.

Kharge praised the Sikkim as a beautiful “Himalayan” state enriched with “rich natural beauty”. He wanted “lasting peace of the state, continuous progress and abundant prosperity”.

“Our warmest wishes to the inhabitants of Sikkim as they celebrate 50 years of state. The Sikkim prospered as our 22nd state. Since its integration with India in 1975, under the management of SMT. Nation.

Sikkim chief minister, Premh Singh Tamang, also expressed his wishes on the 50th anniversary of the State of Sikkim. The latter described the day as “historic” and paid tribute to the heritage of the “Kingdom of Sikkim”. He also reiterated his commitment to renew the objective of

“Sunaulo Sikkim, Samridha Sikkim, Ani Samarth Sikkim”, who aligned himself with the objective of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “Viksit Bharat”.

The Sikkim became the 22nd state of India on May 16, 1975, under the direction of Lhendup Dorjee Khangsarpa, the Sikkim Prime Minister, who inaugurated democracy in the former Chogyal kingdom.