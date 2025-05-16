Trump makes fun of France during the victory of the Second World War victory in the speech of the army of Qatar





US President Donald Trump complained on Thursday that the United States was the only country without celebrating the 80th anniversary of the Allied victory against Nazi Germany in the Second World War last week, even if “we won the war”.

He made the comments during an address to the American troops stationed in Qatar, where he made his second stop as part of a visit to three countries and four days from the Middle East.

Speaking of victory day celebrations in Europe, Trump said that “everyone celebrated but we, and we are those who won the war”.

“They helped, but without us, they don't win war, we all speak Germans, you know, right?”

Trump then distinguished France, a country he said that he “loves”, but added: “I think we did a little more to win the war than France.”

Now we love France, right? But I think we did a little more to win the war than France. Do we agree? I don't want to be a wise guy, but when Hitler made a speech to the Eiffel Tower, I would say that it was not exactly ideal, Trump said.

The Air Base of Qatars Al-Udeid was a major staging field during the American wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

He also supported the recent American air campaign against the Houthi rebels supported by Yemens Iran, although the strikes themselves came from two aircraft carriers in the region.

The visit to Qatar was of major importance for the Trump administration. In a state dinner organized by Emir Qatari Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani in honor of Trumps on Wednesday, Trump called on Doha to get help to treat with Iran, in particular his nuclear program.

The 47th American president has repeatedly expressed his desire to conclude an agreement with Tehran on his rapidly progress nuclear program, in the hope of bringing the country to relaunch its development.

Over the years, Qatar has played a crucial role, of mediation between the United States and Iran and its proxies, including during negotiations with Hamas, which is supported by Tehran, in the midst of the war during 19 months with Israel.

I hope you can help me in the situation of Iran, Trump said during remarks during the official dinner. This is a perilous situation, and we want to do the right thing. “”

The request directed to Qatar followed President Trump's declaration to the leaders at a meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Wednesday in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, where he expressed his desire to conclude an agreement, subject to Tehran ceases to support proxy groups through the Middle East as a prior condition for any prospective agreement.

In 2015, under the administration of the Democrat Barack Obama, the United States and Iran concluded a nuclear agreement by which Iran has committed to considerably reduce its uranium stocks and limit enrichment to a maximum of 3.67%.

However, this agreement was terminated during the first mandate of the presidency of the first mandate.

Currently, Iran enriches uranium at levels of up to 60%, a minor technical step of the threshold required for weapon quality materials. Tehran also has a sufficient stock to produce several nuclear weapons if he decides to continue this.

The Emir Qatari told us on Wednesday the Fox News broadcaster that we agree that we want a nuclearless region, and we cannot afford a nuclear race in this region.

But, said Al Thani, Iran has the right to have a nuclear nuclear nuclear, while not representing a challenge or threat to anyone in the region. He said that the question must be decided diplomatically.

Since the beginning of last month, Washington and Tehran have participated in four series of discussions concerning the second nuclear program. Trump expressed his conviction that the achievement of an agreement is achievable, but warned that time is exhausted quickly.

During the state dinner, he urged Iranian leaders to act quickly or to face the potential escalation of the situation in direct conflict.

Because things like it starts and they become uncontrollable, said the 47th American president. “I saw it again and again. They go to war and things become uncontrollable, and weren't going to let it happen.

Al-Thani said he had great hopes for Trumps' efforts with Iran and ended the war against Gaza.

I know you are a man of peace, he said. I know you want to bring peace to this region.

