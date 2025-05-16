Polda Metro Jaya pocketed proof of photocopy of the Jokowi diploma





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – Investigators from the Metropolitan Regional Police of Jakarta (Polda Metro Jaya) obtained a certain number of evidence in the slander of the false diploma of former president Joko Widodo. The evidence included a photocopy of the Jokowi diploma on the cover of his thesis. “There are Several Documents, a photocopy of diploma. Then there is a printout (Printout) of Legalization and there is also a photocopy of Cover (Cover) from the thesis and the ratification Sheet. This is Still Being Deepened,” Said Head of Public Relations (Head of Public Relations) of the metro Jaya Police Chief Commissioner (Kombes) Ade Ary Syam Syam Syam Syam Syam Syam Syam Syam Syam Syam Syam Syam Syam Syam Syam Syam Syam Syam Syam Syam Syam Syam Syam Syam Syam Syam Syam Syam Indradi said to the Jaya regional metro police building at the Jaya regional police regional police building.

Another evidence that has been put into bags by Penjadik is a USB flash driver or a flash containing 24 YouTube video links and content on X social media. The video in question is linked to the allegation that the Jokowi diploma is false.

Investigators examined 24 witnesses in this case. “To date, there are at least 24 witnesses who have received information in the investigation process stadium,” said ADE.

In the chronology he transmitted, this case report started on March 26, 2025, around Karet Kuningan, South Jakarta. Jokowi as a journalist began to know the existence of videos that have become a problem. “The journalist as a victim began to know the existence of a video through social media containing declarations of slander and defamation with a false declaration of diploma from a university belonging to the journalist or the victim,” said ADE.

In addition, Jokowi asked his aid and his legal advisor to collect evidence from various social media. The Jokowi lawyer in this case is Yakup Hasibuan.

For this incident, Ade continued, Jokowi felt disadvantaged so that on April 30, 2025, he visited Metro Jaya Integrated Police of Police Services (SPKT) to take the legal process. The investigation team of the Directorate of the General Criminal Survey (Ditreskrimum) also followed the report.

In his report, Jokowi mentioned several names allegedly linked to slander and the defamation concerned to him. These names are examined by the regional police investigator Jaya.

Several witnesses examined are former Minister Roy Suryo, Doctor Tifauzia Tyassuma or Dr. Tifa, and lawyer Egidjana.

