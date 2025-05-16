Politics
Reformation is not the basic problem for preservatives – there is an 800 pound jug
The elections earlier this week have proven that the United Kingdom's political map remains en masse. Work has undergone major losses after barely a year of government.
The Liberal Democrats have achieved significant gains in the South, while the reform of the United Kingdom has increased in the North and the South, including in many coastal communities, capitalizing on local dissatisfaction and anti-work and anti-work feeling. In fifteen years, the British electorate has gone from left to right.
In 2010, David Cameron was forced to a centrist coalition with the Liberal Democrats, but in 2015, he obtained an unexpected outright majority, although with a relatively soft conservative program. However, by 2019, the public voted massively for Boris Johnsons shamelessly the conservative agenda and a clear and decisive action on Brexit: regain control of borders, laws, money, trade.
Since then, the waters have muddy. The conservatives have failed to consolidate this support, and the work does not offer any convincing policy on the questions that are most concerned about the voters: immigration, public services, housing, the economy and the soul of our country.
In large expanses of old conservative territory, voters are no longer represented by one or the other of the two main parties. They see each other in the reform of the United Kingdom his language, his tone and the way he makes them feel understood.
The reforms increase does not simply concern the spin or the slogans. His voters are motivated by deep concerns that none of the big parties has addressed. More than 70% of 2024, supporters of the United Kingdom, think that non-white people have more advantages in society than whites, and almost 87% by repealing human rights legislation if that contributes to braking immigration.
They reject what they perceive as an establishment too awakened in the two parties of Westminster, and they were galvanized, many having sat in the elections for years until the reform arrives.
Reformation is not the basic problem for conservatives – there is a gorilla of 800 pounds that eats away at us – Sally -Ann Hart
Getty images
Recent residents did not concern poule nests or planning authorizations. They were a referendum on national failure and a warning shot.
During the recent partial elections of Sussex, the Conservatives did not fight against work – they tried to repel the Libs, the Greens and the Reformation, who swept where we left a void.
In Kent, where the Labor Party took nine seats from conservatives in the general elections last year, the reform took control of the county council, annihilating 30 years of conservative regime. The work has won only two seats.
And this is where the challenge resides. The reform may have divided the vote in many seats, but their success is not the central problem. Reform UK exists because the conservatives have not been condemned and courage. It is our people who have been deprived of their rights, and until we show, we really understand what is at stake, the drift will continue.
Talking about a possible meeting of mind or an electoral pact between the conservatives and the reform to maintain work at a distance is stronger. As any collaboration must be based on shared principles and real confidence, we must first ask – what do we defend?
The answer should not be a technocratic list of politicians. It must be a viewed vision in basic conservative values and a commitment to practical solutions.
We must speak not only to traditional conservative voters but also to those who have been mobilized by reform – people who want firm action for borders, local services that work and a policy that feels relevant to their lives.
Kemi Badenoch must embody this clarity and this conviction and before our message through the media and on the doors, and remind voters why low tax policies, first owners and public services, while simultaneously presenting a difficult and detailed plan on immigration and public services, and the supply of tangible vegetables in the North and our coastal cities thanks to dedicated minors, and long investments The gap in local victories and dedicated local investments, and to local investments to the north and through minors, and local victories, and local victories, and local victories, and local victories, and local victories, and local victories, and local victories, and local victories, and local victories, and local victories. People need a reason to believe in us, and they need it today.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gbnews.com/opinion/reform-uk-elections-conservative-party
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Trump administration plans to add Chinese flea manufacturers to export the blacklist
- Aboriginal people from the West Papuan claim that the Indonesian government is “land attraction”
- Who are the richest people in England?
- Undocumented immigrants face $ 1.82 million fine so as not to leave us after the 2005 dismissal order, the documents show
- Which sec -football teams will hit the other side in 2025?
- Oregon kindergarten children record numbers exempt from vaccinations required by schools
- Donald Trump declares that Taylor Swift is no longer “hot”
- Russia, in Ukraine, will hold the first direct talks in more than three years, agree on the exchange of 1,000 prisoners
- RFK JR's new British medical consultant vaccines and Big Pharma ASEEM MALHOTRA
- Christdoulides, Erdogan agrees on the importance of dialogue in Cyprus discussions
- What is a four -day test competition? A look at Krekels potentially new era
- Trump has a “little problem” with Apple CEO