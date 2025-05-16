The elections earlier this week have proven that the United Kingdom's political map remains en masse. Work has undergone major losses after barely a year of government.

The Liberal Democrats have achieved significant gains in the South, while the reform of the United Kingdom has increased in the North and the South, including in many coastal communities, capitalizing on local dissatisfaction and anti-work and anti-work feeling. In fifteen years, the British electorate has gone from left to right.

In 2010, David Cameron was forced to a centrist coalition with the Liberal Democrats, but in 2015, he obtained an unexpected outright majority, although with a relatively soft conservative program. However, by 2019, the public voted massively for Boris Johnsons shamelessly the conservative agenda and a clear and decisive action on Brexit: regain control of borders, laws, money, trade.

Since then, the waters have muddy. The conservatives have failed to consolidate this support, and the work does not offer any convincing policy on the questions that are most concerned about the voters: immigration, public services, housing, the economy and the soul of our country. In large expanses of old conservative territory, voters are no longer represented by one or the other of the two main parties. They see each other in the reform of the United Kingdom his language, his tone and the way he makes them feel understood. The reforms increase does not simply concern the spin or the slogans. His voters are motivated by deep concerns that none of the big parties has addressed. More than 70% of 2024, supporters of the United Kingdom, think that non-white people have more advantages in society than whites, and almost 87% by repealing human rights legislation if that contributes to braking immigration. They reject what they perceive as an establishment too awakened in the two parties of Westminster, and they were galvanized, many having sat in the elections for years until the reform arrives.

Reformation is not the basic problem for conservatives – there is a gorilla of 800 pounds that eats away at us – Sally -Ann Hart Getty images