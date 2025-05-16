



On May 14, 2025, the president of the Permanent Committee of the National Popular Congress (NPC) Zhao Leji met respectively the president of the Latin American Parliament and the Caribbean (Parlatino) Rolando Gonzlez Patricio and the president of the American central parliament Carlos Ren Rennndez Castillo in Beijing. During his meeting with Rolando Gonzlezle Patricio, said Zhao Leji, President Xi Jinping attended the opening ceremony of the fourth ministerial meeting of the China-Celac Forum and pronounced a main address, proposing five programs for the joint creation of a community with a future shared between China and Latin-Lac and Caribbean relations (Lac). China's NPC is ready to take the fourth ministerial meeting as an opportunity to deepen friendly relations with Parlatino and promote the effective implementation of the results of the meeting. Zhao Leji expressed his conviction that Parlatino will respect, as always, firmly the principle of China. The two parties should improve political mutual trust, jointly create a favorable legal environment and public foundations for high-quality belt and road cooperation, strengthen communication and cooperation in multilateral parliamentary organizations, and contribute, as legislative organizations, to the constant and long-term development of the Chinese-LAC community with a shared future. Rolando Gonzlez Patricio said that Parlatino firmly adheres to the single principle and is willing to contribute to the implementation of the results of the Chinese-Celac forum, as well as to the construction of a community with a common future between China and the lake. During his meeting with Carlos Ren Hernndez Castillo, Zhao Leji declared, the opening speech delivered by President Xi Jinping at the opening ceremony of the fourth ministerial meeting of the China-Celac forum explained on the rich dimensions, the practical achievements and the general perspectives of the important concept of China and the editorial staff of China. China's NPC is ready to improve friendly exchanges with the Central America Parliament, consolidate the political foundations of bilateral relations, promote practical cooperation, strengthen multilateral collaboration and contribute to the construction of the Chinese-Lac community with a common future. Note that the maintenance of the One-China principle is the right thing to do and where the tendencies of public opinion and the arc of history turns, Zhao Leji expressed his conviction that the Parliament of Central America will continue to respect the principle of China and to firmly support China in the safeguard of its national sovereignty and territorial integrity. Carlos Ren Hernndez Castillo said that the Parliament of Central America firmly adheres to the principle only one China, fully supports the five programs proposed by President Xi Jinping for the joint construction of a community in China-Lac with a common future and will make tireless efforts in pursuit of this objective. Peng Qinghua attended Reunion.

