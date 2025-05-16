Why the GOPS Josh Hawley (wrongly) think that Trump is incorruptible





Even some Republicans of Congress who are reliable allies of the White House have expressed concerns about Donald Trumps plan to accept a Boeing 747-8 superluxury of the royal family of Qatar. Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, for example, told CNN, I think we should have a large and magnificent jet, but I liked the United States of America.

But that's not all he said.

Listen, I think nobody thinks that Donald Trump can be bought, added Hawley. I mean, what does Donald Trump need more money?

In other words, the public does not need to worry about the president and the extraordinary number of allegations of corruption with which he faces, for the simplest reasons: prevails over wealth, according to the main senator of the Missouri, makes it incorruptible.

The obvious problem with this argument is that the president has made almost comical lengths in recent memory to enjoy a series of cash. Indeed, it was difficult to follow the ridiculous line of merchandising opportunities that he continued recently, including everything, from Trump watches to commemorative pieces of Trump Silver Trump, lots of digital trading cards with Trump brand guitars, gold sneakers with Bibles endorsed by Trump.

And do not embark on the same, which was quite characterized by a democratic senator as the most corrupt thing that a president has ever made.

Hawley asked Rhetorically on CNN, [W]Hats for Donald Trump need more money? This is a difficult question to answer with confidence, but it is clear that Trump does not agree with the premise behind the point of the senators. It is not as if the president is starting to put his name and his resemblance to all these products as a hobby; He obviously did this to help put more money in his pocket.

But the least obvious problem with the observation of the GOP senators is more systemic: by Hawleys Raishing, there is no reason to worry about rich people in general and corruption, because those who are already rich cannot be united by wealth offers.

This argument appears much more often than it should.

For example, the day of Christmas 2016, during the first Trumps presidential transition process, Larry Kudlow two years before becoming director of the National House Economic Council of Trump wrote a memorable article for the national journal. Thinking about the many rich people that the president-president of the time, exploited his incoming team, wrote Kudlow, why should the president won't surround himself with successful people? Rich people do not need to fly or engage in corruption.

Shortly after Trump took up his duties, the representative of the time, Jason Chaffetz of Utah, before starting to work at Fox News, made the same argument to defend his indifference to the controversies matching the White House. Asked about the president by taking advantage of his office, the president of the house's supervisory committee responded, he is already rich. He is very rich. I don't think he ran for this office to line his pockets even more.

The problem, whether Hawley and his allies sharing the same ideas appreciate him or not, is that a wide variety of wealthy people have been surprised to walk to become even richer. As Jon Chait wrote it for New York magazine several years ago, [L]Ook to Donald Trump himself, who was born in a massive wealth, did not need to steal or engage in corruption, but deceived hundreds of entrepreneurs of their money, has fraud thousands of scams and often boasted of his success to corrupt politicians. Obviously, it is not impossible for people already rich to fly and engage in corruption.

If the allies of the presidents will defend him against the allegations of corruption, they will have to do better than that.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow-show/maddowblog/gops-josh-hawley-incorrectly-thinks-trump-incorruptible-rcna207021 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos