Pakistan: The High Court of Lahore adjourns the procedures for the requests for the bond of Imran Khan





Islamabad [Pakistan]May 16 (Ani): The High Court of Lahore (LHC) postponed Thursday the procedure of the bonding of the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, in eight cases of the riots of May 9. The court's decision reached after the charge made the request, Dawn reported.

A bench of two judges led by judge Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi heard the pleads of Khan's bail. During the hearing, a prosecutor said that an anti-terrorism court had made Khan's photogrammetric and polygraphic tests in Adiala prison in Rawalpindi in May 9 and asked for the bench to postpone the deposit.

Imran Khan's lawyer, lawyer Salman Safdar, opposed the postponement and questioned the decision to carry out these tests after almost two years. He said that an accused did not need to be in prison for the investigation. However, the bench postponed the hearing until May 27 and asked for more arguments on both sides.

On November 27, an anti -terrorist court rejected the surety at Imran Khan in eight cases. The bond petitions said that the accusation was unable to establish the petitioner association with the events told in the FIR, Dawn reported.

They said that the petitioner had been involved in the affairs of May 9 due to a plan well orchestrated simply to harass it and humiliate it for political reasons even if it was under the care of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The pleadings also argued that the only allegation with which the petitioner is confronted in business is “in accounting”, which the accusation completed most vaguely.

They said the trial judge did not consider the fact that frivolous and basely allegations linked to the events of May 9 had already been rejected due to inconsistencies in the history of the investigation agency, Dawn reported. The petitioners asked the High Court of Lahore to cancel the decision of the court of first instance and give a deposit to the founder of PTI in the eight FIR.

On Thursday, the president of the PTI, lawyer Gohar Ali Khan, denied any agreement on the case of the former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that political problems were to be resolved by talks instead of clandestine pacts, reported the Express Tribune.

Speaking outside the Parliament, Gohar Ali Khan said that no agreement had been concluded “with no quarter concerning the case of Imran Khan. He added that all negotiations should remain confidential and constitutional.

When they were asked for information that Imran Khan agreed to speak with the government, the president of the PTI said that he had relayed the invitation of the Pakistani Prime Minister but would not share the details concerning the discussions held in Adiala prison.

He stressed that real progress in national policy has relied on discretion and sincerity and warned against the sensationalism of the media. He said: “Political questions must be resolved by talks.” (Ani)

(History came from a unionized flow and was not published by the staff of Tribune.)

