Jokowi has entered the general exchange of the president of the PSI





Times Malang, Jakarta -Chairperson of the Dki Jakarta DPRD Solidarity Party Faction (PSI), William Aditya Sarana, expressed his support for the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to advance as candidate for the President (Ketum) of PSI. “Pak Jokowi, who is in fact that we have felt since he became the governor of Dki Jakarta, should be a candidate for the president of PSI,” William said in a statement received in Jakarta on Friday (05/16/2025). William, who was also president of the West Jakarta PSI Regional Leadership Council (DPD), considered that Jokowi had made a real contribution to the development of democracy, one of which surrounding the concept Super open party. The concept is the main inspiration for PSI by organizing a high election to determine the next party leader. “Therefore, PSI frames should give him a special place here,” he added. At the same time, William also mentioned the name of Kaesang Pangarep, the current president of PSI, still included in the internal talks of the candidates for the president general in the future. According to him, Kaesang has the support of continuing the leadership he has directed. “The name of Mas Kaesang was also mentioned in the internal discussion of our party. It should also be able to continue its good leadership in the future,” said William. The declaration was pronounced by William before the election of the PSI Raya, an open selection process to elect the general president, which will be held before the PSI National Congress in July 2025. This process, according to William, is a form of the opening values ​​fought by PSI. “All PSI executives without exception can choose who will be ketum later. In order to facilitate all members to use their voting rights, we will use the request electronic vote Who can be accessible throughout Indonesia, “he said. William said the selection process was the result of discussions and long considerations that were in accordance with the wishes of the majority of PSI members. He said the election would be clear that this party constantly applied direct, open and transparent principles. Journalist : Between Editor

: Ferry Agusta Satrio

