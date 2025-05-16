Trump Live: the American president “not delighted” with a gift of “drop of oil” during the visit of the water – because he confirms his next destination | US News





As Trump reveals pricing letters – what rates have been imposed on the countries he visited?

While Donald Trump is preparing to return to Washington DC, he gave an update on his prices.

He said the United States would send letters to around 150 countries over the next two to three weeks, alerting them to the quantity they will pay to do business in the United States.

But with the tour of the Middle East of Trump which ends, what type of prices did he impose on the three countries he visited this week?

After all, the president largely praised the trip as an economic victory, by encouraging agreements with American companies.

However, despite the speech by Trump of a new era of relations in the Middle East, he still slapped the following prices on his three hosts:

Saudi Arabia: 10% Qatar: 10% United Arab Emirates: 10%

The three countries received the 10% “basic” rate on Trump's “Liberation Day”, avoiding specific reciprocal prices that have been placed on the “worst delinquents”.

The United Kingdom has also received the rate of 10%, which still means certain goods despite the outline trade agreement between Washington and London earlier this month.

It should be noted that Trump interrupted his higher prices rate for 90 days at the beginning of last month, bringing the majority of countries back to the rate of 10%.

Look at the moment when Trump unveiled the table of prices last month:

