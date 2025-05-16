The complaint of Imran Khan's death in prison is false; A viral declaration awarded to the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs is manufactured





The assertion that former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, sentenced in a corruption case, died in prison is false. The Declaration of the Department of Foreign Affairs of Pakistans, becoming viral with this assertion, is also manufactured.

New Delhi (Vishvas News). In the midst of the tension between India and Pakistan following an action targeted by Indias against terrorist bases in Pakistan under the “Sindoor operation”, social media began to question the role of the Pakistani army. Meanwhile, a viral complaint has surfaced alleging that the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, currently imprisoned, has died in detention. Accompanying this assertion, a press release from the Pakistanal Ministry of External Affairs becomes viral, which notably lacks a date and affirms the death of Khans.

Vishvas News investigated the complaint and found that she was false. The press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is also false, and there is no truth in Khans' death reports in a Pakistani prison.

What is the viral?

The social media user “News Thikana” shared the viral post with legend: “The news of the death of Imran Khan causes an uproar in Pakistan! Learn more in the comments section. “

Several users on different social media platforms have also shared this post with identical claims.

Investigation

An in -depth research of news has not revealed any credible report of the Indian or Pakistani media confirming the death of Khans.

According to a report of May 12, 2025, the report of the News Pakistan Dawn.com website, the Party of Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), held a rally demanding its release.

We then verified the official profile X of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan. The latest official version of this handle is numbered 137 (137/2025), while the version in the viral post is from 427/2025, clearly indicating that the post is made.

The Official Manche X of the Ministry of Information and the Dissemination of the Government of Pakistan also refuted the viral declaration and the allegations associated with it.

However, as the handle has been retained in India, it is not accessible to general users of the country. We have accessed the publication using the VPN Express tool, and a screenshot of the message can be seen here.

We also contacted the Pakistani journalist Lubna Jarar Naqvi regarding viral demand. She confirmed that the claim of Imran Khan's death was false, adding: “A few days ago, Imran Khan's lawyer confirmed it after meeting him in prison.”

It should be noted that Imran Khan is currently serving a 14 -year prison sentence in a corruption case.

The Facebook user who shared the viral publication with a deceptive complaint has about eight subscribers.

