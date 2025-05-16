



Westminster is involved in another row on flags this time on if Downing Street should control the colors of the Middlesex county. The county of Middlesex no longer exists, but the previous conservative governments piloted the flag on May 16, a middlesex day, to celebrate the historical county as well as the role he played in the peninsular war against Napoleon. The Labor Government said that he did not intend to pilot county flags over the Prime Minister's official residence. He prompted the Conservatives to accuse ministers of “hating everything that is traditional about Great Britain”.

Addressing GB News, the Payer's Payer General of the Party, Richard Holden, said: “He saddens me that work is happy to fly, all the waking flag comes out of their production chain, but as regards our historic county flags, they are not interested.” On Thursday, a spokesperson for Downing Street said that the Prime Minister “was proud to celebrate our heritage” and underlined a reception of the Saint-Georges that he organized last month. In response to a written parliamentary question, the Minister of the Office Office Abena Opong-Asare said: “It is currently not planned to pilot Comté flags over Downing Street.” The tradition of the middlesex flag flight of No. 10 is not particularly launched at length during the government of Boris Johnson, whose district of Uxbridge and South Ruislip is in what was previously Middlesex. The flag is transported by plane to the new Yard palace in Parliament. In an article on social networks, the president of the municipalities, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, said: “Happy Middlesex Day … Did you know? Middlesex appeared in more than 290 debate titles in the House of Commons.” Middlesex day fell on the birthday of the Battle of Albuhera 1811, when the Middlesex regiment of the British army, as well as Spanish and Portuguese soldiers, retained the forces of Napoleon. During the bloody battle, the injured commander of the regiment urged his men to “die hard” – one of the first recorded uses of the sentence. The county of Middlesex was abolished in the 1960s when it was absorbed by Grand London, although its name still appears in the regions of northern London, especially at the Middlesex County Cricket Club.

The question of flag flight over government buildings has sparked political rows in recent years. Earlier this month, Reform UK said it would only allow Union Jack and St George flag to browse the advice he controlled in England above the buildings However, after objections clarified that the county flags would also be authorized. Last year, the conservative deputy and former interior secretary, Suella Braverman, criticized the flight of Progress of the flag of pride at home office. Speaking at a conference in the United States, she said: “I couldn't even get the flag of a horrible political campaign with which I do not agree with the roof of the government department of which I had to be in charge.” In town halls, there have also been rows on the decisions of local councils to pilot the Palestinian Or Israeli Flags. Official directives say That when government buildings have a mast, Union Jack should be transported by plane, except on certain occasions when other flags, such as the Commonwealth flag or the flag of the armed forces are allowed. For buildings with more than one mast, government directives indicate that the Union Jack should always be transported, for example, in the “higher position” for example on the highest mast or in the center.

