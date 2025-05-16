Russia, Ukraine has concluded the first peace talks since 2022 | Northwest & National News

The Russians and the Ukrainians sat face to face for less than two hours Friday in Istanbul for the first direct talks in more than three years aimed at putting an end to their war, with weak expectations for breakthroughs.

kyiv is looking for an “unconditional ceasefire” in the deadliest conflict in Europe since the Second World War, which also destroyed large expanses of Ukraine and moved millions of people.

Moscow says that she wanted to tackle the “deep causes” of the conflict and the revival of negotiations in 2022 in which he made radical territorial and political requirements of Ukraine.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Hakan Fidan, was seated at the head of a table in front of the Turkish, Russian and Ukrainian flags of the Palais de Dolmabahce d'Istanbul – with Russian and Ukrainian delegations in front of the other, according to images of the room.

The talks concluded around 1220 GMT after just over 90 minutes, a source from the Turkish Foreign Ministry of Foreign.

While the talks were underway, a Ukrainian diplomatic source told AFP that Russia made “unacceptable” territorial requests in order to derail the negotiations.

Other discussions could take place later Friday, but are not planned, a senior Ukrainian official told AFP.

Speaking at a European summit in Albania, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged a “strong reaction” from the world if talks fail, including new sanctions.

The two parties spent the 24 hours before the talks slip the insults with Zelensky accusing Moscow of having sent “empty heads” to the negotiating table.

– Poutine 'frightened' –

Nevertheless, the fact that the meeting took place at all was a sign of movement, the two parties having undergone constant pressure from Washington to open talks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin refused to go to Turkey for talks, which he had offered, rather sending a second level delegation.

Zelensky said that Putin was “afraid” on Friday to meet and criticized Russia for not having taken the “seriously” talks.

Moscow and Washington also talked about the need for a meeting between Putin and US President Donald Trump on the conflict.

“Contacts between presidents Putin and Trump are extremely important in the context of the Ukrainian colony,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, adding that “a meeting is undoubtedly necessary”.

Trump said Thursday that nothing would be settled until the two leaders met.

“Our number one priority is a complete, honest and unconditional ceasefire,” said Zelensky when discussions were underway.

“It must happen immediately to stop the murder and create a solid base for diplomacy.”

If a ceasefire cannot be agreed, “it will be 100% clear that Putin continues to undermine diplomacy,” he added.

And in this case, “the world must answer. There must be a strong reaction, including sanctions against the energy sector and the banks of Russia,” said Zelensky.

– Rubio in Istanbul –

Before the talks, Ukrainian officials from Istanbul held meetings with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump's special envoy, Keith Kellogg, and the national security councilors of Great Britain, France and Germany.

Rubio has urged a “peaceful” end to war and said that “the murder must stop,” said State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

A Ukrainian diplomatic source in Istanbul told AFP that the delegation also wanted to discuss a possible Putin-Zelensky meeting.

But while the talks were underway, the source said that Russia advanced the territorial requests of the hard line.

“Russian representatives offer unacceptable requests … as if Ukraine withdraws the forces of large parts of the Ukrainian territory that it controls so that a cease-fire begins,” said the source.

They accused Moscow of having sought of “throwing non-starters” so that the discussions end “without any results”.

Managers, including French President Emmanuel Macron and NATO chief Mark Rutte criticized Putin for skipping the talks from Istanbul.

Putin sent Vladimir Medinsky – a former Minister of Culture who is not considered a Kremlin key decision -maker.

Rubio admitted that the Russian representation was “not at the levels that we hoped that it would be” and minimized expectations for a breakthrough.

The Russian Medinsky said that Moscow considered Friday negotiations as a “continuation” of stranded talks in 2022, which he led – a sign that Moscow's hard line requests have not changed.

But he pushed criticism from Zelensky and insisted that the Russian delegation has a mandate from Putin to “find possible solutions”.

Russia has repeatedly declared that it would not discuss the abandonment of territory that its forces occupy.

The kyiv chief negotiator is the Minister of Defense, Rustem Umerov, who has roots in Crimea, the peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014.

Russia continued its attacks in the hours before the talks, kyiv saying that at least two people had been killed.

