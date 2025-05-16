Pakistan President Tehreek-e-insaf denies his agreement on the Imran Khan affair





Islamabad [Pakistan]May 16 (Ani): President of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), lawyer Gohar Ali Khan, denied any agreement on the case of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that political problems should be resolved by talks instead of clandestine pacts, reported the Express Tribune.

Speaking outside the Parliament, Gohar Ali Khan said that no agreement had been concluded “with no quarter concerning the case of Imran Khan. He added that all negotiations should remain confidential and constitutional.

When they were asked for information that Imran Khan agreed to speak with the government, the president of the PTI said that he had relayed the invitation of the Pakistani Prime Minister but would not share the details concerning the discussions held in Adiala prison.

He stressed that real progress in national policy has relied on discretion and sincerity and warned against the sensationalism of the media. He said: “Political questions must be resolved by talks.”

His statement comes after the recent appeal of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif for the interviews with the opposition parties, which Imran Khan would have welcomed in principle, reported the Express Tribune.

On Wednesday, the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, said that the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, had expressed his desire to hold a political dialogue.

He also said: “Those who transform this into a question of ego damage Pakistan. We must go beyond personal interests and think in the national interest,” Gandapur told Peshawar journalists. “Imran Khan accepted negotiations and clearly said he was ready to speak for the improvement of Pakistan.”

He also talked about legal efforts made for the release of Imran Khan. He said petitions had been deposited to guarantee the release of Imran Khan. He added: “As director general of a province, I have an order of the court allowing me to meet him each week. These meetings are crucial for the consultation, in particular with the provincial budget that is approaching.”

He stressed the importance of Khan's contribution in provincial governance. He said that Imran Khan is the party leader who governs the province, and his vision must be reflected in the policies implemented by the provincial government. He added: “If I am not allowed to meet him, how can I implement this vision?”

Ali Amin Gandapur blamed the current federal management of Pakistan's instability. He said: “Pakistan is going through a phase of serious instability, and the deep cause lies in those currently in power.”

Negotiations began between the government and the opposition in December of last year, aimed at finding a mutually acceptable solution to the economic and political problems of Pakistan and to solve problems. However, the process stopped just after three cycles of talks, the Express Tribune reported.

During the third round, PTI presented a charter of requests, which concerns proposals a “prerequisite for wider negotiations” on other questions. After seven days, Imran Khan ended the talks, declaring that the government could not meet the party's request to form a judicial commission in a week. (Ani)

