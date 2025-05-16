Politics
The Minister of the Union Ravneet Singh Bittu meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi, discusses various questions
Update: May 16, 2025 10:17 EAST
New Delhi [India]May 16 (Ani): The Minister of Union Ravneet Singh Bittu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi. Bittu shared his “joy” on the recent “victory” of India over Pakistan and congratulated the exemplary leadership of PM Modi in the management of difficult situations with “Grace” and “Determination”.
Ravneet Singh Bittu shared an article on its official “X” handle and informed development.
The Minister of the Union has also discussed the main initiatives for The development of punjab with PM Modi. Bittu also presented two books to PM Modi which symbolizes “the essence of Sikhism and the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji”.
“Honored to meet the honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji at his residence. Shared my joy at the recent victory of India over Pakistan and congratulated his exemplary leadership in the management of difficult situations with grace and determination. The development of Punjab, by focusing on the growth and prosperity of our state. Prime Minister Modi also shared his reflections on the current religious and political landscape Punjab and the way to come. During the meeting, I presented two pounds to the Prime Minister – the Brusséed Trail by Guru Nanak and the Golden Temple – both symbolizing the essence of Sikhism and the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, “said the Ravneet Singh Bittu post.
Tuesday, Ravneet Singh Bittu slammed The chief minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, on the death of 14 people due to the consumption of illicit alcohol in the Majitha of Amritsar block.
By turning on social media X, Bittu in an article wrote that the campaign “Yudh Nasheyan de Virudh” of the government of the State was only a “political theater”, alleging moreover that the CM itself had a history with alcohol.
“14 dead in Majitha – families broken by a parasitic alcohol, while the @bhagwantmann government remains in deep dormant. Their so -called” Yudh Nasheyan de Virudh “is nothing other than political theater.
“The alcohol mafia reigns, people die and Mann’s government is busy being compressed. Punjab no longer needs slogans – it needs action. It is no longer a question of politics, these are lives, “the post has read.
Fourteen people died while six others were hospitalized due to the consumption of illicit alcohol under the Majitha block in Amritsar, according to the Punjab shelves. (Ani)
