Live updates: Trump ends the trip to the middle-East





While leaving the United Arab Emirates earlier, President Donald Trump defended his administration decision to offer refugee status to white South Africans who arrived in the United States this week, saying that the United States had to protect people confronted with persecution, regardless of race or training.

I think that if I see people in distress, I don't care what color, what they look like, whatever the size, their size, their eyes. I don't care, Trump told journalists on the Air Force One on Friday. But I think that according to all the evidence, farmers in South Africa are treated suddenly.

When he was pressed by a journalist on the priority of white South African landowners while restoring refugees from other global regions, Trump insisted that the decision was motivated by humanitarian concerns.

For the context: in January, South Africa promulgated the Expropriation Act, seeking to cancel the inheritance of apartheid, during which non-white South Africans were forced by their land for the benefit of whites. The law authorizes the South Afrase government to take land and redistribute it without obligation to pay compensation, in some cases, if the crisis is considered fair and fair and in the public interest.

A flight carrying a group of 59 white South Africans granted refugee status by the Trump administration on Washington, DC, as CNN reported. They are the first group to be accepted under this designation by the administration, with more expected Afrikaner arrivals.

Meanwhile, the United States has placed a large suspension on most other refugee resettlement programs, including those of people who escape war and famine.

The decision to only allow white South Africans an exemption from the indefinite break aroused criticism from the defenders of refugees and the South African government.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news/trump-middle-east-news-05-16-25 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos