A diploma makes a rowdy country, but if it is false, then what?

For almost five hours, Roy Suryo underwent an exam to the metropolitan police of Jakarta Thursday 05/15).

“I answered around 26 questions,” said the former member of the Representatives' Representatives Commission, after making the police call to bring clarification.

“The journalist I read earlier was Ir Haji Joko Widodo … But what is funny is that there is no report, once again, there is no report reported.”

Roy said that the question he answered only concerned his life story and said that he had not served questions outside the context of the invitation to examination.

Roy Suryo was examined for five hours at the Jakarta metropolitan police for Jokowi reports on false diplomas. (Photo: kompas.com/baharedin al farisi))

Besides Roy, Tifauzia Tyassuma or known as Dr. Tifa also carried out the Clarification of the Jaya Metro regional police.

Dr. Tifa said that until his exam, he had not obtained an explanation from the investigator concerning the event reported by March 26, 2025 in the south of Jakarta, as indicated in the invitation to clarification.

“Thus, almost 100% of the questions raised by investigators have nothing to do with the events of March 26, 2025 in South Jakarta,” he explained at a press conference yesterday.

“And because of this, I also use my right not to answer questions which are not relevant to the substance of this invitation to clarification,” he said after filling the police call (15/05).

Dr Tifa when a press release was published after being examined. (Photo: YouTube screenshots @LANGKAHUPDATE))

On April 30, 2025, Joko Widodo with his legal advisor came to the metropolitan police of Jakarta to report the charges of false diplomas against him.

“This is actually a light problem, the affairs of the false accusations of diploma. But it must be brought in the field of law, so that everything is clear and clear,” said Jokowi, as Antara reported.

Joko Widodo's lawyer, Yakup Hasibuan, said that the police report was made because the 7th Indonesian president considered that the accusation of false diplomas was “slander”

Yakup also mentioned that there were a number of evidence and names given to investigators.

“There are 24 videos, 24 objects that Mr. Jokowi also pointed out, which would have been carried out by several parties. Perhaps the initials if they can be delivered, there are hospitals, hospitals, ice, T and initials K,” said Yakup Detik.com.

Jokowi was accompanied by Yakup Hasibuan to the metropolitan police of Jakarta concerning the accusation of a false diploma (30/04). (Photo: Antara))

The insistence that Jokowi has shown that the original diploma of the Forest Baccalaureate of the UGM was strengthened, following the analysis of the digital forensic expert Rismon Sianipa, who questioned the irregularities of the thesis of Jokowi in 1985 which was a requirement for end-of-studies diploma.

Rismon, among others, questioned the use of types of letters Times New Roman The new one is in the application Microsoft Word used Windows 3.1 in 1992.

He also questioned the absence of ratification sheets of Jokowi examiners, as well as the name of the speaker who tested.

With Roy Suryo and Dr. Tifa, Rismon also visited the University of Gadjah Mada on April 15.

These three alumni of the UGM, as well as hundreds of other people, questioned the authenticity of the thesis and the diploma of Jokowi.

Rismon Sianipar is known as a digital forensic expert who was also heard by his testimony during the Jessica Kumala Wongso test. (Photo: Kompas.com/shela Octavia))

Joyful of Jokowi's Jokowi diploma

But in fact, the base of this noise began to rise to the surface for six years ago.

In January 2019, before the presidential election, a man by the name of Umar Kholid Harahap was arrested by the police due to his download on Facebook.

“UKH has downloaded a false news linked to false documents in his Facebook account,” said the head of the registered office of the National Police of the Headquarters at that time, Brigadier General Dedi Prasetyo, quoted by Tempo (20/01/2019).

The false news in question is the issue of Jokowi's secondary school diploma which he considered false, because it was written that Jokowi graduated from Sman 6 Surakarta in 1980 while, according to him, the school was not created until 1986.

Sman 6 Surakarta is called Alma Mater of Jokowi even if he frequented school there, his name was still SMPP. (Photo: Detikcom / Bayu Ardi Isnanto))

SMAN 6 Surakarta 2015-2020 director explained that Sman 6 Surakarta was appointed the preparation of the Middle School (SMPP) who received the first generation of students in 1976, including Jokowi.

In 1985, the SMPP changed its name to become the top floor of the top floor and turned into San 6 Surakarta.

“Pak Jokowi obtained his diploma in 1980. Then it was logical that the diploma was that Pak Jokowi was not at Sman 6 Surakarta. The diploma was still SMPP,” said Agung, quoted by Kompas.com.

Umar was arrested, but was not detained and was only required to report.

A certain number of parties questioned the VI stamp of the Lycée at the Jokowi diploma because in 1980, there was no San 6 Surakarta. (Photo: kompas.com))

In 2022, the name Bambang Tri Mulono appeared which made a book titled Jokowi Undercover 2: False men certified.

This book containing 223 pages contains a certain number of accusations to the educational history of Jokowi based on the testimony of people close to Jokowi, which he considered to lie.

In addition, Bambang has also analyzed a number of Jokowi photographs in the past, including photos of his diploma.

He accused Jokowi of having used a false diploma when registering in the 2019 presidential election, then continued Jokowi in the District Court of Jakarta Central with an article against the law.

But in the middle of the current trial, the Bambang lawyer revoked the trial because his client was subject to the status of the suspect for other cases concerning the speech of hatred.

Author Jokowi Undercover, Bambang Tri. (Photo: Antara / Yusuf Nugroho))

Two years later, in 2024, the president of the Ulama team and Activist Defenders (TPUA) Egi Sudjana continued Jokowi due to the alleged use of False Diplomas S1 before the District Court of Jakarta Central.

But the panel of judges said that the trial could not be accepted for reasons of authority.

The last one is now rolling before the solo district court, a trial of Muhammad Taufiq.

Solo lawyer continued Jokowi, Solo City Kpu, Sman 6 Surakarta and Gadjah Mada University on the accusations of false high school and S1 Jokowi diplomas.

The book contains 233 pages written by Bambang Tri on its accusations at Joko Widodo. (Photo: screen wrestling of: https: //www.script))

If it is false, what is the meaning and impact on us?

An expert in constitutional law from the University of Andalas, Feri Amsari, said that the controversy of the fake diploma of Jokowi, including if later, the false had not had an impact on state administration.

This means that it will not change anything that was decided during the administration of Joko Widodo.

“But the criminal aspect will be very strong, both for Jokowi and the electoral organizer, because it is not impossible that there is an intentional effort to commit massive fraud in the process of organizing democracy,” said Feri to Hellena Souisa of ABC Indonesia.

Feri also declared the need for a critical parliamentary role because it “could be a door for the DPR to submit arrest rights, questionnaires or expressed opinions”.

“The most interesting arrest, because in the form of an investigation into what really happened, why say that the criminal of falsification of these titles can take place … for 22 years in the organizational system of our elections.”

Ferry State Administration law expert, Amsari, mentioned the criminal impact if the Jokowi diploma turned out to be false. (Provided))

If it is proven to be false, the negligence of the factual verification of the Jokowi diploma which occurred from the solo, according to iron, could be proof that “our organizer has poor quality and has a reason for means of fraud”.

The ferry urged the real process of the Parliament to dismantle it.

“” Unless Parliament also participated in the game and in various frauds during the elections. “”

'Many more important cases'

According to Feri, this case is “too easy to prove” to be allowed to drag to UGM.

“I suspect that there is another reason why this affair is not over … Not only to appear in the media so that people talk about him, but that the suspicion of the tip of this does not find any problem … to make the advantage Jokowi,” said Feri.

“I think there are many more important cases to exhibit and demolish … I think that a lot is in fact better to think of this nation because this case is too trivial for public consumption for more than two years,” he added.

The types of letters and the arrangement of Jokowi's thesis pages would be rismon made with new technologies after 1985. (Photo: Rismon Sianipar))

In accordance with Feri, one of the teachers of the UGM who did not want to be appointed said to ABC Indonesia that the problem of this false diploma would in fact benefit Jokowi.

“” People took place on the political problem he took when he became president … There was a lot of politicians that he was without consequence like Ikn, imports of sugar was everything, so there was no one to see. “”

Last Wednesday (05/14), the fifth president of Indonesia Megawati Soekarnoputri in his speech at the National Research Agency (Brin) also alluded to the controversy of false diplomas even without mentioning the name of Jokowi.

“How is it that the crowd now turns the business of the diploma, is it true that Opo or not? Yes, how is it that it is very difficult, not if there is a diploma, give it:” It is my diploma “like that,” said Mega.