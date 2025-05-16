American senators seek to block Trumps water, Qatar defense agreements | Donald Trump News





Senators accuse US President Donald Trump of engaging in the corruption of American foreign policy with defense agreements.

A group of American senators attempts to stop $ 3.5 billion in arms sales to the United Arab Emirates and Qatar to fear that the transactions will personally benefit the family of US President Donald Trump.

Two disapproval resolutions were submitted Thursday in the United States by Democratic Senators Chris Murphy, Chris Van Hollen, Brian Shatz and Tim Kaine, with Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent who often votes with the Democrats.

Legislators have also published statements accusing President Trump, who concludes a trip to the Middle East, to actively engage in the corruption of American foreign policy on the schedule for recent sales and investment agreements.

This week, the State Ministry approved the sale of $ 1.6 billion to the United Arab Emirates of Chinook helicopters and equipment, F-16 aircraft components and spare and repair parts to support Apache, Black Hawk and Chinook helicopters. The initial reports cited the figure at nearly $ 1.3 billion, but the figure of $ 1.6 billion was used in a statement from the legislators. Legislators also seek to block $ 1.9 billion in Qatar in Qatar of MQ-9B predatory drones and associated equipment, which was approved by the State Department in March.

Legislators accuse Trump of accepting favors in exchange for transactions, citing April news that the Emirati MGX investment company would use stablecoin a cryptocurrency whose value is set to another asset issued by the world exchange binance supported by the Trump family to finance an investment of $ 2 billion in the cryptocurrency exchange.

The Trump family would have made millions of niche cryptocurrencies like the room even $ Trump since the return of the white house president in January.

I know that Trump's cryptographic scams may seem difficult to understand. So I went to the Senate to break the most scandalous.

A foreign government invests $ 2 billion in Trump's play to obtain favorable administration treatment. Wild corruption.

Here's how it works. pic.twitter.com/pxlslzh2qn

Chris Murphy (@chrismurphyct) May 13, 2025

In addition to trade relations, senators have also expressed their fears that American weapons sent to the United Arab Emirates are found in the hands of paramilitary support forces of Sudans, who would have been supported by the United Arab Emirates and played an essential role in the Sudans' civil war.

The United States should not deliver weapons to water because it helps and encourage this humanitarian disaster and blatant human rights violations, said Van Hollen, citing the Sudans' civil war.

The senators also cited the offer of Qatars of a Boeing 747 Jumbo for temporary presidents like Air Force One. The offer has aroused criticism from the Democrats and certain Republicans, because it would be the most expensive foreign gift ever exchanged between a foreign government and an elected American official.

There is nothing that Donald Trump loves more than being treated like a king, and that is exactly why foreign governments are trying to buy his favor with a luxury jumbo and investments in Crypto Trumps scams, Murphy said in a statement.

Asked about the plane’s offer, Trump blamed Boeing's lack of progress in building a new Air One force and said it would be stupid to refuse a free plane.

It is not a gift for me, it is a gift for the Ministry of Defense, he said.

It is not known when a vote will occur on joint disapproval resolutions, but the American political media The hill said that because of the nature of the bills, the Democrats will probably form them on the ground of the Senate.

