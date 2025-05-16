How long can Tharoor challenge the congress and hold the ceasefire with Modi?

The member of the Congress Work Committee and deputy for Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor, said Thursday that his party had not communicated any disapproval of his remarks on the Sindoor operation which were largely perceived as having saved Prime Minister Narendra Modi of political embarrassment caused by the move by President Donald Trump American.

“I was at the meeting of Congress leaders for two hours and 15 minutes and during this period, there was no mention of my comments and I did not speak directly,” Tharoor told journalists at Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, referring to the strategic session chaired by the chief of the opposition Rahul Gandhi in the headquarters of the Congress, but I don't know in New Delhi. “

The discontent of the congress was indeed made public during a press conference held before the strategic session on May 14 by Jairam Ramesh, the secretary general of the party in charge of communications. Ramesh had rejected a question on the views of Tharoor with anger. “What Tharoor Saab is talking about is not the position of the party. This is his personal opinion,” he said.

Tharoor postponed the accusation of deviation from the line of his party. “During this period of war, I know a single party line and it had to be united to the government and the Indian armed forces. On the basis of this, I give my personal opinion according to my knowledge and my understanding of the questions in question,” said the deputy.

In addition, he said that he was not the spokesperson for the Congress Party. “So that there is no false idea. When I speak, I speak as an individual citizen, as an Indian. And I am asked these questions because I have a fairly good understanding of external affairs. So I did not speak for my party or the government. I just gave my personal opinion,” said Tharoor, and I do not seem to his stand.

“I say that India would not do certain things,” he said. By that, he meant that India would not have asked for third-party mediation on the Indo-Pak conflict and would not have agreed to speak with Pakistan in a neutral place or a third country.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in his X Post on May 10, said: “In the last 48 hours, @vp vance and I are committed to the officials of India and the Pakistani, notably the Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, the Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyya Jaishankar, the staff chief National Security Advisors Ajit Ajit Doval and Asim Mulik.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: PTI, AFP

The sentence which then came to the Rubio tweet was politically devastating for Modi, the Prime Minister of a country which had always resisted with vigorous diplomatic force any attempt to internationalize the question of cashmere. “I am happy to announce that the governments of India and Pakistan have agreed with an immediate cease-fire and starting talks on a wide range of questions on a neutral site,” Rubio wrote.

The next day, Trump rehyphed India and Pakistan, a habit forced the world to give up the mandate of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. “Although it is not even discussed, I will increase trade, in essence, with these two large nations. In addition, I will work with you to see if, after a thousand years, a solution can be obtained in cashmere,” Trump said in his social article Truth on May 11.

These American claims prompted the Congress, which until then had taken care of its combat mode, to take up the question of the center. He called for a versatile meeting and a special session of the Parliament, and narrated the Prime Minister and his Minister of External Affairs to remain silent on the role of America. “In the past few days, the Congress Party asks why US President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Answer what America is? …”, said Jairam Ramesh.

While the Congress turned to heat and alleged that India had been forced to a cease-fire, Tharoor went to national and international platforms and gave what was widely accepted as a convincing defense of the Prime Minister and his government.

“Trump announcing that the ceasefire was a terrible idea, but if you imply that we could have controlled it or perhaps a Prime Minister of another party could have controlled Trump better, I am happy to wish you good luck. It is a gentleman who escapes such easy control. It is,” said Tharoor in one of his interviews.

Tharoor seemed to accept the center's account without a doubt and seemed considerably more articulated than the best spokesperson in the BJP. “All I can say is that India must be very clear in the world, to Mr. Trump, the Pakistanis and the Indian public if we are going to do what Mr. Trump implies that we are going to do, and it has already become very clear that we are not. Pahalgam.

But all this while the congress was trying to ask difficult questions. He wanted the government to set up a Pahalgam examination committee on the lines of the Kargil review committee in 1999; The PM of the time Bihari Vajpayee had set up the committee three days after the end of the war. He asked why the PM did not dismiss the Minister of BJP of Madhya Pradesh, Vijay Shah, for calling Colonel Sophia Qureshi, the “sister of the terrorists”. He also wondered why the center had summoned a meeting of the only ministers in chief of the NDA on May 25.

It is not clear for how long Tharoor could arrive at the defense of Modi, because Trump happily seized his chance of improving his fanfaron on the world scene at the expense of India.

On May 14, the day the congress held its strategic session with Tharoor, Trump was in Saudi Arabia for the Saudi investment forum. There he continued to frequent India and Pakistan.

“Just Days AGO My Administration Successfully Brokered A Historic Ceasefire to Stop the Escalating Violence Between India and Pakistan. And i Used Trade, and I Said Fellows, Come let's make a deal. Let's do some trading. Let's not trade nuclear missiles, let's trade the Make so Beautifully and They Both have very powerful leaders, Strong Leaders, Smart Leaders and It All Stopped, and I am Proud of Marco Rubio and All of the People Who World for It, “The American president said.

He also congratulated Marco and Vice-President JD Vance for “excellent work done”.

It even seemed to imply that, thanks to America, India and Pakistan became civilized. “In fact, they get along, we can even bring them together Marco where they go out and organize a good dinner together. It wouldn't be good? Millions of people could have died of this conflict that started little and more and more day by day,” he said.

The congress jumped on this. “A few days ago, we learned the ceasefire with Pakistan of the President of the United States. Now during a public event in Saudi Arabia yesterday, the president reveals that he may have constrained and exchanged agreements. Indias Security Interest in the face of American pressure?”, Jairam Ramesh said on Thursday.

Tharoor did not seem sufficiently caused by Trump's condescension.