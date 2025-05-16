Variety of comments after the controversy of the Jokowi diploma alluded to Megawati

The 5th President of the Republic of Indonesia as well as the President General (Ketum) PDIP Megawati Soekarnoputri Join the controversy of someone's diploma who was then discussed by the public. We know that the problem of this diploma is attached to the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) who faces the accusation of his S1 diploma is false.

Megawati declaration

Megawati spoke of the crowd of false diploma accusations which later related to Jokowi. Megawati suggested that the owner showed the public if the diploma was true.

This was transmitted by Megawati when pronouncing the launch of the book “ Introduction to the understanding of the basic design around intellectual property rights (DPI) at the National Research and Innovation Agency (Brin), Central Jakarta, Wednesday (5/14).

“Yo, people are now in a diploma, Bener Opo Nggak?” said.

“Yes, how is it that it is really difficult, not if the diploma is right, give it,” it's my diploma “, so you know,” he continued.

Projo replied Megawati

Pro Jokowi Volunteers (Projo) responded to Megawati. Projo said Jokowi had taken a legal measure linked to the accusation of his diploma because the question was not once it was exceeded.

“The declaration of the case is the last way after Mr. Jokowi and other parties have submitted data and the fact that the S1 Jokowi's S1 diplomas are not false. The accuses continue to launch the accusation by ignoring the data and the facts. Of course, there is a reason behind the accusation”, Ketum Projo Budi Arie Setiadi declared on Thursday (5/15).

“The public must know, then there must be a legal process. To be clear for reason.

Budi Arie has evaluated that Megawati should help stop the accuses' efforts. Because, according to him, PDIP once appointed Jokowi as a regional chief even as president who, in the process, there was a complete administrative requirement.

“This legal affair will not occur if the objectivity is confirmed, Ms. Mega should also have declared a long time or ask the accuses to stop their actions. Why? Because PDIP who appointed Mr. Jokowi as regional chief and president 2 periods,” he said.

“The administrative and political requirements have certainly been met in order to be able to become candidates for the elections and the presidential elections,” he added.

In addition, Budi Arie said Projo had seen false diploma charges not only to discredit Jokowi. According to him, the state must also straighten this accusation because Jokowi led the nation for two periods.

“Pak Jokowi has managed the city of Solo, Dki Jakarta and RI for more than 20 years. The state also has an interest in correcting this problem,” he said.