Politics
Variety of comments after the controversy of the Jokowi diploma alluded to Megawati
The 5th President of the Republic of Indonesia as well as the President General (Ketum) PDIP Megawati Soekarnoputri Join the controversy of someone's diploma who was then discussed by the public. We know that the problem of this diploma is attached to the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) who faces the accusation of his S1 diploma is false.
Megawati's declaration also collected an answer. Discover the summary points detikcom.
Megawati declaration
Megawati spoke of the crowd of false diploma accusations which later related to Jokowi. Megawati suggested that the owner showed the public if the diploma was true.
This was transmitted by Megawati when pronouncing the launch of the book “ Introduction to the understanding of the basic design around intellectual property rights (DPI) at the National Research and Innovation Agency (Brin), Central Jakarta, Wednesday (5/14).
“Yo, people are now in a diploma, Bener Opo Nggak?” said.
“Yes, how is it that it is really difficult, not if the diploma is right, give it,” it's my diploma “, so you know,” he continued.
Projo replied Megawati
Pro Jokowi Volunteers (Projo) responded to Megawati. Projo said Jokowi had taken a legal measure linked to the accusation of his diploma because the question was not once it was exceeded.
“The declaration of the case is the last way after Mr. Jokowi and other parties have submitted data and the fact that the S1 Jokowi's S1 diplomas are not false. The accuses continue to launch the accusation by ignoring the data and the facts. Of course, there is a reason behind the accusation”, Ketum Projo Budi Arie Setiadi declared on Thursday (5/15).
“The public must know, then there must be a legal process. To be clear for reason.
Budi Arie has evaluated that Megawati should help stop the accuses' efforts. Because, according to him, PDIP once appointed Jokowi as a regional chief even as president who, in the process, there was a complete administrative requirement.
“This legal affair will not occur if the objectivity is confirmed, Ms. Mega should also have declared a long time or ask the accuses to stop their actions. Why? Because PDIP who appointed Mr. Jokowi as regional chief and president 2 periods,” he said.
“The administrative and political requirements have certainly been met in order to be able to become candidates for the elections and the presidential elections,” he added.
In addition, Budi Arie said Projo had seen false diploma charges not only to discredit Jokowi. According to him, the state must also straighten this accusation because Jokowi led the nation for two periods.
“Pak Jokowi has managed the city of Solo, Dki Jakarta and RI for more than 20 years. The state also has an interest in correcting this problem,” he said.
PDIP: Megawati did not mention the name Jokowi
|
7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). (Photo: Tara Wahyu NV / Detikjateng)
Spokesperson Pdip Gunutur Romli said Megawati's declaration had not mentioned the name of Jokowi during the diploma discussion. In this way, according to him, Projo should not have to rush to reimburse Megawati.
“The declaration of Ms. Megawati did not mention the name of Jokowi, supporters of Jokowi should not need to be roller,” said Gunutur during contact Thursday (5/15).
Gunutur said Megawati was only transmitting general mental health when there were those who doubted the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma. He mentioned what Jokowi did instead of proving but rather embarrassing many institutions.
“The declaration of Ms. Megawati represented general mental health, if there are doubts, we just need to prove. For example, there are those who ask our diplomas, simply show that it is finished. Or for example, there are not those who doubt our identity, on the age of example, it is enough to show a KTP. So, there is therefore no need to be complicated.
“The solution is simple, just gathering, friendship, speaking, showing and proof that is the main problem,” he continued.
In addition, Gunutur has evaluated that Megawati has really highlighted the values of the Jokowi polemical diploma decree. Megawati, according to him, did not want all the problems to be complicated and noisy.
“This is in accordance with our values: deliberation. Ms. Megawati is not specific to comment on the question of false diplomas or jokowi (no name is called) but Ms. Megawati as a parent, because a mother wants all the problems to be well resolved, do not get complicated and are not confronted,” he said.
Said Jokowi's lawyer
Jokowi's lawyer Rivai Kusumanegara, responded to the Megawati statement, which suggested that the diploma had been shown to the public. Rivai considers that the controversy of the diploma has been polarized.
“This question is not as simple as it is, but has been politicized and aimed at bringing our customers to fall,” Rivai to journalists on Thursday (5/15).
Rivai said his party also gave the law to law officials. He said that at that time, Jokowi could not immediately open the diploma because he had been given to the criminal investigation.
“For this reason, in order not to make noise, we submit it to the legal process and yesterday, the original diploma was handed over to the Bareskrim criminal investigation,” he said.
In addition, Rivai said that from the start, his party had suspected that the request of the team of defenders of the Ulama and activists (TPUA) so that Jokowi has opened his diploma not to test the truth. However, he said, they intend to get stuck and discredit themselves.
“What a suspicion is proven, where UGM through the Chancellor and Dean showed his copy and explains if the diploma is valid. But what happened is that they questioned the fonts (letters) and the photos, so that our suspicion is true,” he said.
Also discover Megawati's video on the false chaotic diploma: how is it so difficult, if there is only love
