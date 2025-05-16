The impartiality of the BBC is in the eye of the spectator

The journalist and stand-up speaks of winning a flagship program of the BBC and why Boris's interview was his most nervous moment

On the morning of his first live show by the BBC 5 last September, Matt Chorley cut him well. He was in southeast London, interviewing Sir Keir Starmer in an orpington school, while his production team nervously looked at the clock he needed to be back in central London and at 2 p.m. It was too ambitious, admits Chorley, but I told them that if I miss the start of my first show, it would be a great advertisement.

In this case, Chorley returned over time and advertising was not necessary. After having toasted the Prime Minister on the well-being of the usual subjects, OFSTED, the work policy Chorley closed with something different. The last time we talked, he recalled Starmer, you said that your children could get a dog if you arrived at number 10. They wanted a German shepherd. Do they have the dog? Starmer admitted Hed negotiated them to a kitten called Prince, and the only problem they had been to install a cat aspect, because the door of the Prime Ministers is the bombs.

It was the comment that landed. Not social cuts. Not the reform of education. The cat. It was everywhere in information bulletins, with reports on several points of sale. Chorley, a self -proclaimed dog, has slightly boring that it was a cat that obtained history. But that turned out to be one point: everyone always raises the question of the cuts, the tax question. But often, what resonates are human things.

It is this instinct that greatly contributes to explaining the rapid rise of Chorleys. Raised at the levels of Somerset by a family of plumbers and farmers, he jumped the university and made his way through local newspapers to national titles, while building a secondary career in the stand-up. Then in the past 12 months only, he went from radio Times to landing in the afternoon of the afternoon in 5 live, joined Newsnight As a permanent presenter, and is about to go to its fourth national comedy tour, Make a meal.

Speaking from the houses of Parliament, where he spends his mornings to take gossip before going to the broadcasting house for his afternoon program, Chorley says that the 5 live concert in particular has exceeded all expectations. Joining a station that reaches an audience of five million was always a big draw, but it was the transversal section of the listeners he appreciated the most. My goal has always been to find a listener in each district, every 650 of them, and we have done it more or less every day since.

Compared to Times Radio, Chorley says that the BBC also offers more scale, more resources or what it describes as a larger train set.

Whether it is requiring someone to come and talk about Ukraine or the Middle East, you just have access to the best of the company, he says.

Chorley interviewed everyone, from Sir Ed Davey, right, to the Prime Minister, but says he was his seated with Boris Johnson that he approached with most concern (photo: Finnbarr Webster / Getty)

However, not everyone thought he would prosper under the yoke of the BBC. It's funny, a few, I dare say, the ex-unhappy BBC employees warned me of joining, saying that I would be attached in the paperwork, would be found, could not have fun, he said. It was not my experience at all.

Chorley admits that he used to write an opinion chronicle, where he would express opinions he could not do now, but he says he never told anyone how to vote, and the rules of impartiality of the BBC are something with which he has trouble. Its beginnings in the regional newspapers where deputies from different parties shared coverage areas taught him the value of neutrality. He was drummed in me, he said. You don't take part.

In addition, he found that neutrality was subjective. His stormy interview with Boris Johnson in October is an example. By reading the texts that came live from the listeners, among the mixture of letting him speak and leaving him too embossing, Chorley noticed a word many times: liar. By putting this questioned, Chorley asked: are you a liar? It did not go well with Johnson, who became audible crossing, showing a different side for himself. The clip has become viral and everyone had a different grip. I was told that I left him without Scottish, or I could have gone stronger, or ask him why I was so rude with him, he said. It is a reminder that, in fact, impartiality is in the eye of the spectator.

Despite being a lively live interviewer, Chorley admits that he was nervous before this sitting with the former Prime Minister. The issues were reinforced after her BBC colleague, Laura Kuensberg, accidentally sent his questions to Johnson and had to cancel, to make Chorley the only BBC journalist at the interviewer during the book tour for his memoirs, Unleashed.

This is probably the interview that I have approached with the most benevolence, he said. As well as this additional pressure [after Kuenssberg]I just know what it looks like. I have already interviewed him. When you have about 20 minutes, and everyone wants to hear Brexit, Covid, Johnsons, a former journalist, he knows exactly what you are doing and he tries to talk from time to time. It was stressful.

However, Chorley does not stand for too high expectations. Someone has once sent a text to rent my slapdasherie, they smile. Indeed, it is the without eyeshadow that may make its program accessible, and why the listeners treat it as a political Google sending questions such as why are the deputies from top to bottom like that? And what is the food like parliament like? Her comedy, meanwhile, also makes politics more pleasant to taste. It is important. But it doesn't have to be boring.

Two decades working in the orbit of Westminsters taught him a few things. His biggest lesson is that people in politics have short memories. There is this breathless comment all the time, it's unprecedented! And I am like, weren't you alive five years ago? Take recent reform. The reform has incredibly successful, and we have not seen anything like it with the local elections, but, everyone declares the death of bipartite politics as if it was the first time that it happens and it is simply not true that we have been here before, he says, wiring several examples in recent decades.

It's funny, when I started, I was always the young man of novelty, he adds. Now, I'm the old pet saying, I remember all this last time.

Matt Chorley presents on BBC 5 Live from Monday to Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.