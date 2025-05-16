Construction of the exercise: BJP Rahul Gandhi schools for using the word tumhe for PM Modi





Last update: May 16, 2025, 09:05 am The BJP educated the head of the Congress Rahul Gandhi on Thursday for addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with words like “Tumhe” BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad and the deputy for the Congress Rahul Gandhi | Images.ani file The Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party educated the leader of the Congress Rahul Gandhi on Thursday for addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with words like Tumhe “, saying that the opposition chief must exercise a restraint” in his language. The head of the congress used controversial words while interacting with the Bihars Darbhanga, linked to students, after the local authorities have tried to prevent him from reaching the place. I would simply like to tell him that you are the leader of the opposition and that you hold a row of cabinet, so please exercise a certain restraint in your language, “said BJP deputy, Ravi Shankar Prasad. While addressing a student rally, Rahul Gandhi said: Hamne Narendra Modi se kaha, talk about Me Kaha Tumhe Jangadna Karna Padega. Humne uses Kaha Ki Tumhe Samvidhan Ko Yaha Mathe Mathe Lagana Padega (we told Narendra Modi that we told him in Parliament that you will have to make a caste census. Constitution on your front). “” BJP Monte Attack Slammer more the head of the Congress, the head of the BJP and Minister of the Union, Dharmendra Pradhan, accused Rahul Gandhi of degrading “the dignity of his constitutional post. Using disrespectful and unworthy language for Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the head of the opposition Rahul Gandhi has lowered the dignity of this constitutional position, “he said in a post X. Pradhan also criticized the Congress Party for having only prioritized the dignity of his first leadership while ignoring respect for other constitutional positions. The head of the BJP allegedly alleged that Rahul Gandhi was at the forefront of the use of an offensive language, often making derogatory remarks on the country while being abroad and targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi with reprehensible comments during electoral periods. Rahul Gandhi should immediately apologize to the people of the country for this language against Prime Minister Modi Ji, “he added. Location : Bihar, India, India Posted for the first time: News policy Construction of the exercise: BJP Rahul Gandhi schools for using the word tumhe for PM Modi

