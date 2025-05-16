Marla Maples is now “Gran Mar Mar.” What is Trump's grandfather's name?





Tiffany Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump and Marla Maples, gave birth to a son, Alexander Trump Boulos. He is the first child of Tiffany Trump and the 11th grandchild of President Trump.

President Donald Trump has a new little child!

Tiffany Trump, the only daughter of the president and his second wife Marla Maples, welcomed a little boy with her billionaire husband Michael Boulos on May 15, she announced in an Instagram position.

Maples was quick to embrace the fact of being a grandmother with his own nickname: “Gran Mar Mar.”

“No more joy in the world,” said Maples on the announcement of Tiffany Trump. “Michael and Tiffany This Gran Mar Mar loves you so much !! you rocked her, my daughter!”

But the new little one has 10 older children's relationships that have the President of the United States of America as a grandfather. So what are they calling it? This is what we know:

Trump's youngest at a little child: Baby Boulos born a few days after the 18th anniversary of Kai Trump

Kai Trump in RNC: “It's just a normal grandfather”

Kai Trump, Donald Trump's grandchild, called President Trump “grandfather”.

In addition to making a name for a golf course, she went on the political scene in a surprise appearance at the National Republican Convention in July 2024.

For me, he's just a normal grandfather, said Donald Trump's daughter Jr. and Vanessa Trump at the RNC. He gives us candies and soda when our parents do not look. He always wants to know how at school went.

Kai Trump has just celebrated his own birthday, 18 years old on May 12, 2025.

How many grandchildren Donald Trump has?

On May 15, 2025, Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos welcomed a little boy, Alexander Trump Boulos. Their son is the 11th grandchild of President Donald Trump and the first for Tiffany Trump's mother Marla Maples.

Here is a list of Donald Trump's grandchildren and their parents:

Kai Madison Trump, Eldest Daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and His Ex-Wife Vanessa Trump, and the Eldest Grandchild of Donald Trumpdonald Trump III, Eldest Son of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trumpspencer Trump, Son of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trumptristan Trump, Son of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trumpchloe Trump, Daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trumparabella Kushner, daughter of Ivanka Trump and husband, former main advisor to the White House Jared Kushnerjoseph Kushner, son of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushnertheodore “Theo” Kushner, son of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushnerluke Trump, son of Eric Trump and “Fox New Tiffany Trump and Michael Bouloswho is Tiffany Trump?

Tiffany Trump is the only daughter of Donald Trump and Marla Maples, married from 1993 to 1999.

Tiffany Trump, a former 31-year-old model, married the 27-year-old businessman Boulos in 2022 in Mar-A-Lago, the private club of Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Florida.

Unlike his older brothers and sisters, Tiffany Trump has largely remained away from the political arena for almost 10 years from his father under the spotlight.

Like his father, Tiffany Trump attended the University of Pennsylvania and obtained his baccalaureate diploma in sociology. After graduating, she continued her studies at the Georgetown Law School in Washington, DC, the couple met in 2018, when they studied project management at the University of the city of London and Tiffany Trump was a law student in Georgetown. The two were on vacation in Santorini and met in Mykonos at the Lindsay Lohan beach club, according to Topeople magazine.

The reports show that Tiffany Trump and Boulos lived in Miami, Florida, since Tiffany graduated from the University of Georgetown in 2020.

Marla Maples returned to Palm Beach County in 2022. Tiffany Trump and Boulos live quite close to the rest of the Trump family in southern Florida.

Contribution: Sarah Gleason, Sudiksha Kochi, USA Today

Kinsey Crowley is Trump Connect's journalist for the USA Today network. Access it to [email protected]. Follow it on x and tiktok @KinSEYCROWLEY or Bluesky at @ kinSEYCROWLEY.BSKY.SOCIAL.

