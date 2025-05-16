Between the necessary political vehicles and strong characters





Jakarta, kompas.com – The executive director Triass Politics Strategic Agung Baskoro said, relevant if the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) finally decided to join the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI). Because Jokowi's political history began the lower civil position to become the mayor of Solo to become the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia. Known, Psi In the middle of the opening of the registration of potential presidents, from Tuesday, May 13, 2025. “The PSI is relevant and this is in accordance with the political recordings of Jokowi which started something from the micro-level through the mayor, the governor until this moment Kompas.comFriday (05/16/2025). Read also: PSI revealed the names of the candidates for Ketum, Jokowi and Kaesang on the list In addition, according to Agung, Jokowi needs a political vehicle. On the other hand, PSI needs a solid figure to increase the acquisition of his voice. “Institutionally, the PSI needs strong personalities, while personally Jokowi needs political vehicles to support the heritage of his government for two periods, his influence in executive, legislative and other positions,” he said. In addition, Agung said that political parties (political parties) in Parliament currently have their respective presidents. Thus, PSI can be the choice of Jokowi. “In addition, there is a political ecosystem, where parliamentary parties already have the” sunny “. So PSI is relevant,” he said. Read also: PSI holds new elections in Ketum, pray for Jokowi to be the candidate … Potential to become a medium festival In addition, Agung maintains that he does not exclude the possibility for PSI to become an intermediate or even large party. By keeping in mind the decision of the Constitutional Court (MK) which deleted the parliamentary threshold of 4%, but must be formulated again. “The PSI is currently a small party, but that does not exclude the possibility of being an average and large party in the middle of the Directorate of the Decline of the Parliamentary Threshold (PT),” he said. However, Agung said, PSI must first pass PT to enter the ranks of the Middle Party. If he was produced, according to him, it is not impossible that PSI is a fortress for Jokowi in the face of political attacks. “This means that the closest to the PSI has succeeded in PT (parliamentary threshold), and duties must be completed so that Jokowi's influence and electoral weight are no longer doubtful at the same time in the future PSI can become a” strong political defense “when it has to face a variety of political attacks,” said Agung. Read also: Pray to be a candidate at PSI, Jokowi: Don't let me come, I will lose Reported earlier, registration of candidates President of PSI Open from May 13 to 31, 2025. After that, on June 18, 2025, which will be announced who is the candidate candidate for the president of PSI. On the same date, announced the list of permanent voters (DPT) who will have the right to vote to elect a candidate for the general president of PSI.

