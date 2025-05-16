



President Donald Trump’s approval rating is negative on almost all political problems, said a new survey.

According to the polls carried out by Verasight US for more strength in number, the Americans disapprove of the treatment by the president of all the political areas that have been questioned, except the security of the borders.

Why it matters

The monitoring of Trump's approval rating is useful for tracing the changing tides of public opinion. A sustained reaction of Trump's policies could persuade him to change course or risk losing a political influence. This will be particularly important when voters go to mid-term polls in November 2026.

President Donald Trump speaks in a round business table, which heikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al Thani assisted on Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Doha, Qatar Donald Trump speaks during a round business table, to attend by Sheikh Saud Bin Abdulrah Bin Hassan know

According to the new survey, 40% of people approve the management of the presidency by Trump while 56% disapprove of.

In terms of specific political domains, it has a clear note of -32 points on prices and inflation and a net note of -17 points on jobs and economics.

He marked -16 on foreign policy and -15 on education.

It is only border security where Trump has a clear positive approval rating. 52% approve its border security file and 42% disapprove of.

On a similar question, immigration, Trump's disapproval rating is less austere, although it is always clear negative. 49% disapprove of his immigration policy while 47% approve.

The ballot was led between May 1 and 6 in 1,000 adults. It has an error margin of 3.2%.

The results correspond to other recent surveys showing a drop in trump approval. A research survey on the browser conducted from April 24 to 28 revealed that Trump's net approval on the economy fell to -16, with only 40% approval and 56% disapproval.

Meanwhile, according to a TIPP Insights survey carried out between April 30 and May 2 in 1,400 adults, Trump's approval rating among conservative voters increased from 77% in early April to 72%.

However, other polls have been more favorable. A Quantus Insights survey sponsored by Tending Politics News, a right -wing point of sale, showed that 48.2% of people approve of Trump while 48.3% disappear, showing a statistical link.

Meanwhile, a Big Data survey of May 5 poll revealed that 48% approve Trump, while 47.4% disapprove of, which gives a net approval of +0.6, percent.

What people say

President Donald Trump previously said that a survey had shown that he had the “best number of surveys, never” in an article on Truth Social. “Trump's best ballot numbers, thank you!” He wrote, but did not reveal the survey he was referring to.

Addressing Newsweek, Scott Lucas, professor of international politics at the University College Dublin, previously warned too much reading in a survey. “Opinion polls have their own prejudices,” he said.

What happens next

Trump’s approval rating will likely continue to fluctuate according to its policies, economics and other key questions that are important for voters. Any sustained negative survey could affect the Republicans in mid-term elections in November 2026.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-approval-rating-latest-polls-2072624 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

