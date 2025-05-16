The China-Celac Forum has adopted a final statement approving multilateralism and sustainable development. (cancilleria.gov.co)

Caracas, May 15, 2025 (Venezuelanalyse.com) The community of Latin American and Caribbean states (Cecac) welcomed enlarged cooperation with China at the China-Celac IV forum held Tuesday in Beijing.

President XI Jinping, in his opening speechAddressed representatives of the block of 33 countries, including the presidents Gustavo Petro (Colombia), Lula Da Silva (Brazil) and Gabriel Boric (Chile). Venezuela was represented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yvn Gil.

Together, China and the countries of Latin America defend true multilateralism, maintain international equity and justice, argue the global governance reform and promote multipolarization, XI declared to the National Convention Center in the Chinese capital.

The Chinese chief reaffirmed the support of Chinas to Latin America and the pursuit of the Caribbean Development and Sovereignty, highlighting more than 200 infrastructure projects put in place under the belt and the road initiative and the 500 billion US dollars carried out between the Member States of Ceac and China last year.

Warning of the growing tide of unilateralism and protectionism, Xi announced five cooperation programs between China and Ceuc to promote shared development and revitalization and build a community with a shared future.

The programs operated on solidarity, development, civilization, peace and security, and the connectivity of people to the person including a line of credit of 66 billion RMB (9.2 billion USD) for the development of Ceuc countries and access without visa for five Latin American nations. The multilateral event was also followed by the president of the New Development Bank (NDB), Dilma Rousseff.

To further encourage solidarity between nations, XI underlined the support for regional influence in multilateral forums and proposed to invite 300 members of the Ceucic Party Party in Beijing each year for the next three years to share “good governance practices”.

The Chinese president has continued to propose development initiatives that include expansion of belt and road cooperation, increasing Latin America exports to China and encouraging Chinese investments in the region. XI has also reaffirmed commitment to the multilateral trading system.

The civilization program announced at the summit promotes cultural and artistic exchanges, while the peace program focuses on cybersecurity, the fight against terrorism, anti-corruption and the fight against transnational crime.

Finally, the People-to-People initiative includes 3,500 scholarships, language training and poverty reduction and 1,000 investments funded by the Chinese bridge.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who currently occupies the pro-Tempore presidency of Ceuc, praised the cooperation plans. He specifically praised the proposal for dialogue between civilizations as “a new step towards a united humanity”. Petro called To build an optical fiber cable connecting Asia and South America and advance economic decarbonization.

President Lula da Silva rented Brazil is linked to China as the country's second trading partner and one of the main allies. He stressed that cooperation with Beijing has enabled infrastructure, agriculture and energy projects, but urged better coordination between the countries of Latin America to ensure the economic viability of future efforts.

The forum IV China-Celac adopted a 28 points final declaration Supporting Chinas and Brazil's initiatives have proposed a global alliance against hunger and poverty. Beijing and the Regional Bloc have undertaken to expand cooperation and sustainable development between 2025 and 2027. They also undertook to join efforts to reform the United Nations (UN) and the international financial system to be more equitable and democratic while confirming human rights and international law.

Venezuela praises China for the tariff war

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yvn Gil, said that the cooperation plan in Chinas offers a “global approach” to strengthen China-Celac relations.

Gil, who encounter With his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Monday, President Nicols Maduros Solidarité transmitted to Beijing in the Trump's administration’s business war against Trump's war of administrations. Monday, China and the United States agreed Suspend exceptional import rates for at least 90 days and respective rates less than 10% and 30%.

China has proven to be a force for economic stability, preventing an economic disaster caused by the tariff war by its strength, its resilience, its hard work, its perseverance, its industry and its production, said Gil.

Earlier this month, Venezuelan Vice-President Delcy Rodrguez went to Beijing to stimulate political and economic links, looking for new investments in the petroleum sector. For his part, Maduro announcement That his Chinese counterpart had expressed his support for the Venezuelas Seven transformations (7T).

In 2023, Caracas and Beijing improved bilateral links to a strategic partnership in all times, a special status reserved by the Chinese government to important diplomatic partners.

China has granted tens of billions of loans to Venezuela during the first two decades of the 20th century, the Caribbean nation has become its most important ally in the region. Chinese credit dried while Caracas had trouble responding to payments under American economic sanctions. The current debt amounts to around $ 10 billion, according to Reuters.

Published by Jos Luis Granados CEJA in Mexico City, Mexico.