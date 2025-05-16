



Petitions deposited by the lawyer Khosa requesting the suspension of the sentence in the reference of 190 million

Islamabad: The High Court of Islamabad (IHC) published opinions on the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday and other respondents on the petitions deposited by the founder of PTI, Imran Khan, and his spouse Bushra Bibi, requesting the suspension of their convictions in the 190 million reference.

An IHC bench of two members, including the acting chief judge, Sardar Sarfraz Dogar and judge Muhammad Asif, heard the petitions.

During the procedure, the main lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa, the petitioner's lawyer, asked the court that the case should hear next Wednesday. The court, while recognizing the request, ordered that the case is set to hear next week and officially issued opinions to all the respondents.

On January 27, former Prime Minister Imran Khan and the spouse Bushra Bibi challenged their conviction in the case of 190 million corruption before the High Court of Islamabad (CIH).

The appellants asked the court to cancel their conviction and sentences of 14 and seven years, respectively, granted by a court of responsibility earlier this month, stressing that the decision lacked credible evidence and suffered from procedural gaps.

Identical calls underlined the judgment of the United Kingdom Court of Appeal dated November 26, 2021 and said that the funds in the center of the controversy were neither the crime product nor linked to any illegal activity.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) of the United Kingdom (NCA) had accepted a 190 million regulation with the Malik Riaz Hussain goods magnate, specifying that the funds would be transferred to the account of the supreme courts of Pakistan in the context of a legal framework, they said.

Mr. Khans Call accuses Nab of retaining critical evidence and of not presenting witnesses to the NCA or relevant documents to support his complaints. His legal team underlined the previous closure of the NABS of the case in 2020, following the NCAS settlement agreement, and argued that the reopening of the investigation in 2023 had been carried out in bad faith and for political reasons.

The appeal also disputed the validity of an alleged act of confidentiality presented by the accusation. Mr. Khans' lawyers argued that the document was not checked, without an forensic analysis carried out to determine its authenticity. They added that the document was simply procedural, without any evidence binding it to a criminal activity.

Mr. Khans' lawyers stressed that no personal financial gain had been established. They said that the funds filed in the Trust of the University of Al-Qadir, a legally registered trust, promoting the education of furniture, had been wrongly wrongly for the case.

On November 14, the High Court of Islamabad (IHC) canceled the verdict of the court of first instance on the acquittal pleas of the founder of the PTI, Imran Khan, and his wife Bushra Bibi in the 190 million case.

According to the details, the chief judge Amir Farooq and judge Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb published a verdict of nine pages on a petition deposited by the founder of the PTI and Bushra Bibi.

The court declared the verdict of the tribunal of null trace and not avenue and ordered the court concerned to decide again of the two pleadings.

Previously, the court of responsibility rejected the founder of the PTI, Imran Khans, the advocacy of advocacy to request an acquittal in a reference of 190 million settlements.

The court judge Nasir Javed Rana heard the arguments of Rawalpis Adiala prison on both sides before rejecting the plea.

Imran Khans' lawyer argued that the University of Al-Qadir is a trust and that his client had no personal advantage of it and was not involved in the university's financial relations.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) launched an investigation against Imran Khan and his wife and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of land channels on behalf of Al-Qadir University Trust, which would have resulted in a loss of 190 million pounds for the national spectrum.

According to accusations, the former Prime Minister and other accused have adjusted 50 billion rupees 190 million pounds at the time sent by the Britan National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

The NAB has filed a reference to corruption against Imran and seven others, including his wife, as part of the Al-Qadir University.

The PTI Chief registered Trust for the Al-Qadir University project on December 26, 2019.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2025/05/15/conviction-in-190m-case-ihc-issues-notices-to-nab-others-on-pleas-filed-by-pti-founder-bushra-bibi/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos