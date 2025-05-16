This is a model and not a real programming, believe it or not (image: Getty / Metro)

When Prime Minister Keir Starmer met his longtime Albanian counterpart Edi Rama today, there was a lot of substance to discuss.

The fight against illegal migration was on the agenda, just like the great summit of the European political community which took place in the capital Tirana tomorrow.

But for many of us, seeing photos of the joint press conference earlier during the day, a much less deep affair had first went to mind.

Just how big Does this type?

Well, here is your answer: Edi Rama, the Prime Minister of Albania since 2013, measures 6 feet 7 inches high. There is no doubt, an exceptionally tall man.

Keir Starmer and Edi Rama at their joint press conference today (photo: Leon Neal / Pa Wire)

How does he compare himself to other world senior leaders?

In the absence of a beautiful image showing the leaders of all the countries aligned in the order of height (and we will continue to put pressure on the UN to get there), Metro did the leg job to help you.

Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin tends to appear sitting (photo: Alexander Kazakov / Pool / AFP)

The first things that the first world leaders tend to have more important things to do than to be measured. A large part of the heights of this article will be estimates.

In that spirit, Russian President Vladimir Putin would be 5 feet 7 inches.

Volodymyr Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky had much more to worry about recently than its size (Image: Vitalii Nosach / Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

The Ukral President Volodymyr Zelensky would also be about 5 feet 7 inches, making it the same height as Putin. We could have compared whether the latter had taken the trouble to introduce himself to peace talks in Istanbul today.

Some questions were asked about Zelenskys True Height when he met Tom Cruise in 2019 and the diminutive famous actor seemed to be greater.

Donald Trump

Eyebrows have been raised unlike Prince William and Trump (Image: Aaron Chown Pool / Getty Images)

The last health check for American presidents earlier this year has listed its size like 75 inches or 6 feet 3 inches.

But when he met Prince William last December, there was a lot of chin knitting. The prince of Wales would also be 6 feet 3 inches, but there seemed to be a difference in clear height between the two.

Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer is a few inches shorter than his working predecessors Tony Blair and Gordon Brown (Image: Leon Neal / Getty Images)

It's a bonus! Let's take a look at the heights of some of the British Prime Ministers during the last quarter of a century.

Only one, David Cameron, crosses the barrier from 6 feet to 6 feet 1 inches. Blair himself measures 6 feet high, while his chancellor Gordon Brown measures 5 feet 11 inches.

Boris Johnson measures 5 feet 9 inches, an inch more than Starmer at 5 feet 8 inches. Rishi Sunak was even shorter at 5 feet 7 inches, then comes Theresa May at 5 feet 6 inches, but Liz Truss is the shortest in 5 feet 5 inches.

Friedrich Merz

Friedrich Merz, on the left, stands higher than the Secretary General of the UN Antnio Guterres (Image: Instant / Future Image / B Elmenthaler / Shutterstock)

The new Chancellor of Germanys, Friedrich Merz, is one of the few world leaders to be able to challenge the edi-rama in the challenges of height.

Merz measures 6 feet 6 inches, so expect one on Google on Google of its size each time it meets another world leader for the rest of its mandate.

Pedro Schez

The Spanish PM Pedro Snchez rises to Madrids Congress of Depties (Image: EPA)

The Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Schez is one of the largest European leaders, a 2.5 inch 6 -foot.

And if you are curious, it seems to be a little bigger than Donald Trump in their photos together.

Giorgia meloni

Giorgia meloni, right, with 6 feet 3 in Greek Kyriakos Mitsotakis (Photo: EPA)

According to Italian media, the Prime Minister of the country Giorgia Meloni is 5 feet 3 inches.

Last year, a journalist was sentenced to a fine of 5,000 (4,210) to make fun of the height of Melonis on social networks, in tweets that a judge deemed defamatory.

Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron Entertain the crowd at a conference on global markets (photo: Tschaen Eric / Pool / Abaca / Shutterstock)

It could be a relief for Emmanuel Macron that hell is never the main French chief who is known for his size after all, he is not called a Napoleon complex for nothing.

It is around 5 feet 8 inches, almost equivalent to Keir Starmer, and they seem to be a similar height in the images where they appeared side by side.

Xi Jinping

Xi Jinping, on the right, is certainly larger than the Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, on the left (photo: Tingshu Wang Pool / Getty Images)

Xi Jinping has been described as the largest Chinese leader since President Mao.

A deep dive in its size BBC News Ten years ago, he concluded that he was around 5 feet 11 inches.

Mark Carney

Mark Carney might not have been the Canadian PM long enough for someone to have a ribbon to measure next to him (photo: Canadian Press / Shutterstock)

Entertaining, ice hockey site EliteProspects.com On a page on Mark Carney because of his time in the University of Oxford team.

He lists it like 5 feet 9 inches, but Carney's photos meeting Keir Starmer in March show them about the same size, so he can be a shorter thumb.

