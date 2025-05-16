Connect with us

What is the size of our world leaders?
This is a model and not a real programming, believe it or not (image: Getty / Metro)

When Prime Minister Keir Starmer met his longtime Albanian counterpart Edi Rama today, there was a lot of substance to discuss.

The fight against illegal migration was on the agenda, just like the great summit of the European political community which took place in the capital Tirana tomorrow.

But for many of us, seeing photos of the joint press conference earlier during the day, a much less deep affair had first went to mind.

Just how big Does this type?

Well, here is your answer: Edi Rama, the Prime Minister of Albania since 2013, measures 6 feet 7 inches high. There is no doubt, an exceptionally tall man.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at a press conference with Prime Minister Edi Ramat at the Kryeministria, Tirana, Albania, before attending the top of the European political community. Image date: Thursday May 15, 2025. PA Photo. See PA Story Politics Albania. Photo credit must read: Leon Neal / Pa Wire
Keir Starmer and Edi Rama at their joint press conference today (photo: Leon Neal / Pa Wire)

How does he compare himself to other world senior leaders?

In the absence of a beautiful image showing the leaders of all the countries aligned in the order of height (and we will continue to put pressure on the UN to get there), Metro did the leg job to help you.

Vladimir Putin

In this photograph of swimming pool distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russian president Vladimir Putin holds a videoconferencing meeting with members of the all-Russian public organization
Vladimir Putin tends to appear sitting (photo: Alexander Kazakov / Pool / AFP)

The first things that the first world leaders tend to have more important things to do than to be measured. A large part of the heights of this article will be estimates.

In that spirit, Russian President Vladimir Putin would be 5 feet 7 inches.

Volodymyr Zelensky

Kyiv, Ukraine - May 13: President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a press conference on negotiations in Istanbul, on May 13, 2025 in kyiv, Ukraine. Vladimir Putin proposed in Ukraine to start negotiations on May 15 in Istanbul, although it is still unknown if he will be there in person or sends representatives. The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi accepted this proposal and plans to participate personally in the negotiations and expect Putin to fly to Istanbul for dialogue. (Photo by Vitalii Nosach / Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Volodymyr Zelensky had much more to worry about recently than its size (Image: Vitalii Nosach / Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

The Ukral President Volodymyr Zelensky would also be about 5 feet 7 inches, making it the same height as Putin. We could have compared whether the latter had taken the trouble to introduce himself to peace talks in Istanbul today.

Some questions were asked about Zelenskys True Height when he met Tom Cruise in 2019 and the diminutive famous actor seemed to be greater.

Donald Trump

Paris, France-December 7: British prince William, Prince of Wales, meets the American president elected Donald Trump at the residence of the UK ambassador on the day of reopening ceremonies of the Cathedral of Notre-Dame de Paris, five and a half years after a devastating fire on December 7, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo of Aaron Chown - Pool / Getty Images)
Eyebrows have been raised unlike Prince William and Trump (Image: Aaron Chown Pool / Getty Images)

The last health check for American presidents earlier this year has listed its size like 75 inches or 6 feet 3 inches.

But when he met Prince William last December, there was a lot of chin knitting. The prince of Wales would also be 6 feet 3 inches, but there seemed to be a difference in clear height between the two.

Keir Starmer

London, England - May 7: Prime Minister Keir Starmer leaves 10 Steet Downing to answer questions from the Prime Minister on May 7, 2025 in London, England. Starmer faces PMQs after the Labor Party suffered losses in local elections and a by -election last week, while Reform UK made important gains. (Photo of Leon Neal / Getty Images)
Keir Starmer is a few inches shorter than his working predecessors Tony Blair and Gordon Brown (Image: Leon Neal / Getty Images)

It's a bonus! Let's take a look at the heights of some of the British Prime Ministers during the last quarter of a century.

Only one, David Cameron, crosses the barrier from 6 feet to 6 feet 1 inches. Blair himself measures 6 feet high, while his chancellor Gordon Brown measures 5 feet 11 inches.

Boris Johnson measures 5 feet 9 inches, an inch more than Starmer at 5 feet 8 inches. Rishi Sunak was even shorter at 5 feet 7 inches, then comes Theresa May at 5 feet 6 inches, but Liz Truss is the shortest in 5 feet 5 inches.

Friedrich Merz

Compulsory credit: photo by instantaneous / future image / B ementhaler / Shutterstock (15301358a) The Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz welcomes the UN secretary general Antonio Guterres upon his arrival for talks to the federal Chancellery of Berlin. / Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz welcomes UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres when he arrived for talks to the Federal Chancellery in Berlin. Secretary General of the United Nations Visit Berlin, Berlin, Berlin, Germany - May 14, 2025
Friedrich Merz, on the left, stands higher than the Secretary General of the UN Antnio Guterres (Image: Instant / Future Image / B Elmenthaler / Shutterstock)

The new Chancellor of Germanys, Friedrich Merz, is one of the few world leaders to be able to challenge the edi-rama in the challenges of height.

Merz measures 6 feet 6 inches, so expect one on Google on Google of its size each time it meets another world leader for the rest of its mandate.

Pedro Schez

EPA12098408 Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (L) speaks during the government control session at the Congress of Deputies (Lower House) in Madrid, Spain, May 14, 2025. EPA / Juan Carlos Hidalgo
The Spanish PM Pedro Snchez rises to Madrids Congress of Depties (Image: EPA)

The Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Schez is one of the largest European leaders, a 2.5 inch 6 -foot.

And if you are curious, it seems to be a little bigger than Donald Trump in their photos together.

Giorgia meloni

EPA12094532 Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (R) and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (L) attend the Italian summit
Giorgia meloni, right, with 6 feet 3 in Greek Kyriakos Mitsotakis (Photo: EPA)

According to Italian media, the Prime Minister of the country Giorgia Meloni is 5 feet 3 inches.

Last year, a journalist was sentenced to a fine of 5,000 (4,210) to make fun of the height of Melonis on social networks, in tweets that a judge deemed defamatory.

Emmanuel Macron

Compulsory credit: Photo of Tschaen Eric / Pool / Abaca / Shutterstock (15302326o) Speech by Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic Paris, Ile -de -France, France on May 15, 2025. Conference on world markets attended Emmanuel Macron - Paris, France - May 15, 2025
Emmanuel Macron Entertain the crowd at a conference on global markets (photo: Tschaen Eric / Pool / Abaca / Shutterstock)

It could be a relief for Emmanuel Macron that hell is never the main French chief who is known for his size after all, he is not called a Napoleon complex for nothing.

It is around 5 feet 8 inches, almost equivalent to Keir Starmer, and they seem to be a similar height in the images where they appeared side by side.

Xi Jinping

Beijing, China - May 13: Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes the hand of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva after a signature ceremony and a joint press conference, in the great people of the people on May 13, 2025 in Beijing, China. The summit includes the main Latin American trade partners of China and comes while Beijing and Washington are working to defuse a trade war. (Photo by Tingshu Wang - Pool / Getty Images)
Xi Jinping, on the right, is certainly larger than the Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, on the left (photo: Tingshu Wang Pool / Getty Images)

Xi Jinping has been described as the largest Chinese leader since President Mao.

A deep dive in its size BBC News Ten years ago, he concluded that he was around 5 feet 11 inches.

Mark Carney

Compulsory credit: photo of Canadian Press / Shutterstock (15299291D) Prime Minister Mark Carney arrives in West Block on Parliament for a meeting of the federal cabinet, the day after an oath in ceremony, in Ottawa, May 14, 2025.
Mark Carney might not have been the Canadian PM long enough for someone to have a ribbon to measure next to him (photo: Canadian Press / Shutterstock)

Entertaining, ice hockey site EliteProspects.com On a page on Mark Carney because of his time in the University of Oxford team.

He lists it like 5 feet 9 inches, but Carney's photos meeting Keir Starmer in March show them about the same size, so he can be a shorter thumb.

