



Donald Trump says that Iran has somehow accepted the terms of an agreement in future terms of his nuclear program.

During a visit to Doha, the American president said: I want them to succeed. I want them to end up being a big country. But they cannot have a nuclear weapon. It's really very simple. It’s not like I’ll have to give you 30 pages of details. It is only a sentence that they cannot have a nuclear weapon.

Referring to the possibility of an American attack on Iran, he added: we are not going to make nuclear dust in Iran. I think I might get closer to agree without having to do it. You probably read the history of Iran today. His kind of agreed to conditions.

Trumps Notes add credibility to the reports that Steve Witkoff, his special envoy in the Middle East, gave the Iranian negotiation team to Oman on the weekend, the main projects that Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs, took over in Tehran.

Araghchi was urged by mediators to accept zero uranium enrichment up to three years to strengthen confidence. This period would end with Iran which would go to the enrichment of 3.75% of purity, the level set out in the 2015 nuclear agreement that Trump resigned in 2018. In the meantime, Russia could provide Iranium for its civil nuclear program.

Ali Shamkhani, a superior political, military and nuclear advisor of the supreme chief of Irans, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, suggested that Iran was willing to compromise and that an agreement was possible if the Israil Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not influence the process.

He said that Tehran would commit: never make nuclear weapons; get rid of its highly enriched uranium stocks; enrich uranium only at the levels necessary for civil use; And allow inspectors to supervise the process in exchange for the immediate lifting of economic sanctions.

Mohamed Amersi, of the Wilson Center Thinktank in Washington, said that as compromises that Iran may be convinced that they are enriched at which they are entitled for a mutually acceptable chronology before resuming once the confidence built by both parties.

He added: Alternatively, Iran could consider inviting Saudi Arabia and even the United States to invest in the Irans nuclear program.

Trump welcomed the role of Qatar and referred to the Israel believing that Irans' nuclear sites should be attacked, saying: Iran should seriously thank the Emir of Qatar, because there are others who want to take a blow to Iran, unlike Qatar.

The tone of the presidents indicated his personal desire to conclude an agreement, but the United States and Iran have great constituencies that are wary on the other side and it is not clear that an agreement is secure. For Iran, the advantages of raising sanctions against a broken economy can prevail over the rooted distrust of the United States. No date has been set for a fifth round of talks.

Friday, aid of Araghchis owes the European officials of France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the EU to the progress of talks. Some Iranians have described Europe as angry and frightening to be excluded from the process.

