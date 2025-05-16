The giant banner Donald Trump outside the agriculture department made “1984” and Big Brother comparisons





Need to know on the occasion of the 163rd anniversary of the United States Department of Agriculture, a banner by Donald Trump was suspended alongside the founder and former president Abraham Lincoln.

President Donald Trump's administration has erected a large banner in the United States Department of Agriculture in addition to the founder and former president Abraham Lincoln, attracting attention and severe comparisons on social networks.

Thursday, May 15, marked the USDA 163rd anniversary, after Lincoln founded the agency to provide leadership on food, agriculture, natural resources, rural development, nutrition and related issues based on public policy, the best available science and efficient management, according to the official website.

One day before the date of the stage, the Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins tweeted in support of the banner and Trump.

Returned to the United States after a successful trip to the United Kingdom, where we worked to promote #usagtrade, she wrote on X.

Rollins added, 163 years after Lincoln founded @usda, President Trumps Bold Vision inaugurates a golden age for our farmers. Stay listening, the best is yet to come!

His article included four photos of workers in the city on a crane raising the banner and carefully detailed the banner so that he hung several columns to a similar to Lincolns.

Trumps Portrait of the White House was used as a photo.

According to The Independent, the act of suspending the photo of a head of countries in a public building is a practice often observed in places where dictatorships and monarchies exist.

The point of sale has also noted comparisons with Big Brother, a character from the book by George Orwell 1984, a novel of dystopian fiction where Big Brother symbolizes a totalitarian government with constant surveillance and oppressive control over its citizens.

MSNBC analyst Tim Miller republished the photo, writing, it's interesting that these males Maga Alpha loving freedom want to institute this deeply frightening 3rd world culture where we have a national dad who must be obeyed.

Another person tweeted, OMG, imagine if Biden (or worse still, Obama) had done so. Fox News would have short-circuited!

Washington, DCS Wusa 9, said that he had heard the rumors of the banner through Reddit before sending a photo journalist to the location to confirm.

The information station said that the Secretary of Agriculture also published a video of the online banner.

President Trump restores the USDA, said the message online. According to Marketplace.org, small farmers have trouble due to Trump's latest budget cuts.

