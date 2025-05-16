PM Narendra Modi likely to visit Odisha in June to mark BJPS a year in power





Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi should visit Odisha next month as part of the Bharatiya Janata Partys (BJP) celebrations marking a year of governance in the state. The announcement was made by Odisha's Minister of Revenue, Suresh Pujari, who also informed that Prime Minister Modi is likely to be accompanied by the Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah, and several other members of the Union's Cabinet during the visit. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Maran is currently coordinating with the Prime Minister's office to ensure gentle arrangements for the high -level visit. According to Minister Pujari, the birthday will be observed not as a conventional celebration but through a responsible governance program. This initiative, scheduled for June 12 to 19, aims to reach families directly from Odisha thanks to a full performance report, said Pujari. The BJP had made 21 promises during its campaign for the general elections of 2024. Among these, 11 were filled during the first year of the rule of parties in the state, with current efforts to deliver the other 10 in the next year, added the minister. Among the main promises held by the government led by Mohan Majhi, are the implementation of the Subhadra Yojana for women, the opening of the four doors of the Venerated Srimandir from Lord Jagannath to Puri, and offering farmers a bonus of RS 800 by Quintal de Paddy on the minimum support price of RS 2,300. In addition, the State successfully welcomed the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) from January 8 to 10, which attracted significant participation and attention from the global diaspora. Another notable achievement was the two -day Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave, who witnessed the presence of leading commercial magnates and attracted massive investment proposals worth RS 16.71 Lakh crores. It should be noted that the Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shahs, offered a two -day visit to Odisha on May 10 was canceled due to the requirements of Operation Sindoor and other national security priorities. Shah had to attend several key events in Puri, Sambalpur and Bhubaneswar.

